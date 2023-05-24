Michael Block's wife Val overwhelmed by his unforgettable hole-in-one moment at the PGA Championship 2023

Michael Block was only one of the 20 Club Pros, who participated in the 2023 PGA Championship to make the cut. His fairytale story peaked when he shot an Ace in round 4 in the 15th. After the unforgettable hole-in-one moment, his wife, Val Block, seemed to be so overwhelmed by her husband's performance.

An article published by New York Post shared the video in which Val was seen hugging a woman after her husband shot a hole-in-one in the 15th. According to New York Post and its sources, Val fell to the ground crying for her Block's sensational play.

Michael Block celebrates his hole-in-one in the 15th green at the 2023 PGA Championship - Final Round

How was Michael Block's performance at the 2023 PGA Championship?

The 46-year-old Club Pro from Mission Viejo, California, had his best performance in the majors registered at the 2023 PGA Championship. He qualified for the tournament after finishing T2 in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.

Michael Block started his first day at the tournament with a round of 70. This had five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. Later on, in the second round, he managed another round of 70, which had four birdies and two bogeys.

The two days aggregate helped him to become the only Club Pro of the 20 playing in the tournament to make the cut. His game was the same in the round three as well. He scored a round of 70, which helped him to climb to T8 after the end of day 3.

In the final round, on Sunday, he was paired with four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. Despite starting his round with a bogey, he shot an unbelievable eagle on the 15th green, which peaked at 97 feet apex height.

MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE!

Finally, he ended his campaign at the 2023 PGA Championship on T15 with Eric Cole and Tyrrell Hatton. He received the career-best paycheck of US$ 288,333 and the Low Club Professional trophy. He also booked his slot for next year's Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

"I didn't cry when I had my kids" - Michael Block emotional after a stellar performance at the 2023 PGA Championship

The 46-year-old Club Pro would be the only other person who's happy apart from the 2023 PGA Championship winner, Brooks Koepka. After finishing his career-best performance at any of the majors he competed in, Michael Block reflected on his sensational performance at the tournament.

In an interview with CBS, Block revealed that he has not cried a lot in his life. He shared that golf is dear to him and the last time he cried was back in 2014. He said,

"I didn't cry when I had my kids. I cried, for some reason. If you love golf, you know. I cry about golf, to be honest. I have cried only a couple times in my life. When I won the National Championship in 2014 in Myrtle Beach. At The Dunes Club I cried. And after that, my wife hasn't seen me cry until this week."

Michael Block's immense love for golf was seen at the Oak Hill County Club. It was his patience and constant hard work that earned him his place after so many years of competing professionally. Speaking about his love for golf, he said,

"It's everything to me. Obviously, I love my family and everything else and my job and everything, but golf is my life. I live it, breathe it."

Block has now booked a spot in next year's PGA Championship. But before that, he also received a special invite to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

