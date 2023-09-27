Michael Block wins the SCPGA Match Play Championship, secures yet another PGA Tour event spot

Michael Block won the 2023 Southern California PGA Match Play Championship and earned a spot in the PGA Tour World Wide Technology.

The American pro has been the talk of the town since he displayed an exceptional performance at the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year. He finished 15th at the tournament and became an overnight star.

Block competes in pr,ofessional tournaments and on exemption in PGA Tour events. This week he captured the attention with a victory at the SCPGA Championship, his second major win of the season.

Last week, he won the SCPGA Professional Championship at Sherwood Country Club and took home the Southern California PGA Player of the Year award. He also earned an exemption to compete in the PGA Tour 2024 season.

He secured a spot at the 2024 American Express, which will take place in January. He fired the final round of 66 to win the three-day event for the second consecutive year.

Block played in five PGA Tour events this year, missing the cut in four and finishing in T15 position at the PGA Championship.

Michael Block's career

Block was born on June 15, 1976, in Reno, Nevada. However, he spent his childhood in Devenport before moving to St. Louis. He played golf in Bellerive and attended Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Block did his graduation from Mississippi State University before transferring to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he played college golf. In 1998, he started working as an assistant club professional at The Lake Country Club in Palm Dessert.

He worked with the club till 2004 before becoming the head club professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission, Viejo California. Michael Block competed in the PGA Tour Q-school but struggled on the second stage.

He has played 27 PGA Tour events on a special exemption. However, he only made the cut in five and recorded his best finish at the 2023 PGA Championship. He has won the Southern California PGA Player of the Year award ten times from 2012 to 2023.

Block became the only club professional to make the cut at the PGA Championship. His T15 position finish at the event helped him earn a spot in the 2024 PGA Championship.

He was invited to play at the Charles Schwab Challenge earlier this year. However, the 47-year-old golfer disappointed, finishing last. He also competed at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut.