  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Michael Brennan shares his ‘goal’ as he takes the lead at the Bank of Utah Championship 

Michael Brennan shares his ‘goal’ as he takes the lead at the Bank of Utah Championship 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 26, 2025 06:11 GMT
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Michael Brennan (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Brennan shared his goal of playing on the PGA Tour after being in contention to win on the circuit. The American golfer is playing on a sponsor exemption at the Bank of Utah Championship, which started on Thursday. He took a two-stroke lead in the game after 54 holes.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, after his impressive game on Saturday, Brennan reflected on his performance and opened up about how he had always wanted to be a professional golfer since his childhood. He also opened up about his plans for the final round of the fall season event. He said:

"It's been my goal growing up to play on the PGA Tour. I know my parents have shared with me things I wrote in kindergarten, you know, about what my dream job is. It was always to play professional golf and to do so at the highest level, and I have a great opportunity tomorrow, so I'll try to take advantage of it, stay focused, but also play golf a little bit great."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

If Michael Brennan wins at the Bank of Utah Championship on Sunday, he would be the first golfer since Nick Dunlap in 2024 to win on the PGA Tour while playing on a sponsor exemption. It’s his third appearance on the circuit after his first one after turning pro.

He previously played at The Genesis Invitational in 2022 but missed the cut after playing two rounds of 71 and 73, and then played at the U.S. Open in 2023 but again missed the cut. He turned pro last year, and in his first start as a pro on the PGA Tour, delivered a remarkable performance.

Ad

Michael Brennan opens up about his nervousness while playing at the Bank of Utah Championship

After the third round on Saturday, Michael Brennan opened up about his performance and said that he was “a little nervous” to play in the event. However, he talked about his experience of playing on the PGA Tour and is now looking forward to the final round on Sunday.

Ad
“I was a little nervous, definitely,” Brennan said (via Fox Sports). “I don’t think it was anything crazy. Nothing that I hadn’t experienced playing professional golf on the Americas tour. I felt like those experiences were pretty similar, which I’m very happy about. I’ve had some experience, and I hope to draw on that tomorrow. But when you’re out on the golf course it’s just you and the golf course.
Ad

Michael Brennan took the lead in the game after the second round. He played the opening round of 67 and then 65 on Friday, followed by the third round of 64.

Matt McCarty is also in contention this week and is just two strokes behind after three rounds at 15-under. For the final round on Sunday, Brennan will tee up in a group with McCarty and Rico Hoey. The group will start their game at 12 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More
Edited by Ankita Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications