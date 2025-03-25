Michael Kim admits 'jealousy' towards 21-Yo golfer

Michael Kim often shares his thoughts on social media. Recently, he confessed to feeling jealous towards younger golfers. In a post on X, Kim admired Luke Clanton's success, acknowledging the competitive world of professional golf. Clanton, a standout golfer from Florida State University, recently earned his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University accelerated program.

Kim, who won the 2018 John Deere Classic, penned a message on March 25, writing:

"Random golf thoughts: When I watch guys like Clanton or any of the younger guys come out here and have success, it’s really cool and happy for them but I also feel a bit of jealousy. Not from their success. It’s the freedom and the confidence that you only have when ur young. The golf ball has generally gone straight for them so the doubts aren’t nearly there. It’s the power of innocence in a way.

But it just doesn’t last forever. EVERY player has their down turns from injury, pressures, swing flaws at a certain point. You even see it from the uber talented guys like Spieth, Rickie. The scar tissue inevitably builds inside the mind and body.

Once you lose that innocence, the problem is, we all work really hard to get it back. We desperately try to find that “feeling” but there is the issue. The harder you try and find a certain feeling, the further away it goes. The trick is being ok with the doubt and being ok with it not being as free, then the freedom comes closer to you. Instead of trying to get back to freedom, learn how to play under chaos.

I remember KJ once told me, ur career doesn’t start until you overcome ur first big slump. And everyone goes through it. But I also realized that some just achieve a lot during that young stretch like Jordan haha."

The 21-year-old Luke Clanton recently delivered a notable performance at the Valspar Collegiate. He finished tied for fifth place after 36 holes at the Floridian Golf Club. He carded a 5-under 66 in the first round, followed by 1 2-under 69 in the second round. He totaled at 7-under for the tournament (Seminoles.com).

Meanwhile, Michael Kim also expressed his thoughts about this past week's Valsper Championship.

Michael Kim talks about the Valspar Championship

Michael Kim recently shared his thoughts on the 2025 Valsapar Championship, where he finished tied for 28th at 2-under. After the tournament, Kim talked about his performance.

"When they say every shot counts, they really mean it on the PGA Tour... Margins are incredibly thin on tour... Copperhead innisbrook is a great test. -10 to -15 winner score is the golden area for a good test. Bunkering and trees are fantastic and although the greens tend to be bland, they play really slow and with just a little bit of wind, it’s an awesome test," Michael Kim wrote on X.

Another notable point raised by Kim was the player dining experience. Although earlier, he voiced concerns about the food quality, he said the recent updates were "average".

Apart from that, Michael Kim is now gearing up for the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Club. He stated in his post that the venue of this event is not among his favorites.

When a media person asked about his dislike for the course, he said that he wasn't so sure but hoped to gain a better understanding after playing the event.

