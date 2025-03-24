Michael Kim criticizes Valspar Championship for 'average' dining experience

Apart from being a golfer, Michael Kim is also a prominent social media personality. He often shares his reviews, analysis, and opinions on his X account.

Kim recently competed at the 2025 Valspar Championship where he finished T28 with a total score of 2-under. The ace golfer often shares a complete tournament recap with his fans after it has concluded. He did the same with the Valspar Championship as well.

The 31-year-old discussed his performance, the golf course, his Masters qualifying situation, his current form, Valspar Championship winner Viktor Hovland, and the dining scene at the tournament. While Kim said the earlier "dining situation" at the Valspar wasn't great, it showed improvement this year. He hoped they continue the progressive run.

"Valspar made big improvements to their dining situation. It’s now at least average if not slightly above average when it comes to player dining. Hopefully they continually try and make improvements year after year. Thank you!"

Prior to heading to the tournament, Michael Kim had hoped for improved dining at Valspar Championship. He had reportedly heard that the improvements were made after fellow professional Keith Mitchell's criticism. Kim had mentioned it in his 2025 Players Championship recap.

"Heard Valspar upgraded player dining after Keith gave them criticism about it haha. Everyone agreed with Keith, and we’ll see if they made any meaningful changes."

Seems like the "meaningful changes" had been made.

Which tournament is Michael Kim playing in next?

Michael Kim (Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim will next play at the 2025 Houston Open this week at the Memorial Park Course. He mentioned in his Valspar Championship recap that he doesn't like the course very much.

However, he also added that it was time he got used to it. Kim also gave an example of his time at the PGA National, possibly at the Cognizant Classic. He said that despite him not liking the course he did well there. The US golfer had finished T6 with a total score of 15-under at the the event.

"Onto Houston! I’m not the biggest fan of the golf course but it’s time to make friends with it. I wasn’t a huge fan of pga national but did well there so"

One of his followers asked him what was it that he didn't like about the Memorial Park Course and whether his dislike was due to the course not being great for long distance drivers. Kim answered:

"Good question, I don’t really know haha maybe I’ll have a better understanding after this week"

At the moment, Michael Kim is counting down his chances of qualifying at the Masters that are only two weeks away.

