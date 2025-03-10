Michael Kim fancies his chances of making it to the 2025 Masters at Augusta after recent OWGR update

Michael Kim is closing in on a potential place at the 2025 Masters, thanks to his steady rise in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). After an impressive fourth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kim believes he has a real shot at securing a top-50 ranking and clinching a spot in Augusta.

Kim's T4 finish at Bay Hill followed a T6 at the Cognizant Classic and a runner-up spot at the WM Phoenix Open. These results have propelled him into the top 30 of Data Golf's rankings. Notably, Kim was ranked outside the top 500 in 2022.

Keeping that momentum, Kim focused on his first-ever Masters invite. Kim wrote a post on X assessing his time at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. In one of the points of this post, the golfer fancied his chances of making it to the 2025 Masters. Kim wrote:

"I have a real chance to make the Masters via top 50 OWGR. Another good couple of weeks is all it takes. The good thing about me playing so much golf is that I'm already at the maximum divisor, so every point I make just adds to the points total," Kim posted.

Michael Kim's performance at Bay Hill further solidified his case as one of the top rising players on the tour. He started with a 3-over 75 in the opening round but bounced back, shooting a 69 in the second round and a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, which featured two eagles. He capped off the tournament with a final-round 69, securing a fourth-place finish. Besides that, Michael Kim recently took a jibe at fellow golfer Jon Rahm.

Michael Kim takes a playful jibe at Jon Rahm after climbing above him in OWGR

Michael Kim has surpassed Jon Rahm in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 31-year-old took to X to highlight his new ranking, especially the one that places him ahead of Rahm.

"I'm currently a better golfer than Jon Rahm..... OFFICIAL world golf rankings," Kim wrote.

Michael Kim posted this alongside an image of the updated rankings. Meanwhile, Rahm, once a fixture in the OWGR's top three, has plummeted in the rankings due to LIV Golf's lack of recognition by the official system. He addressed this issue, saying (via Bunkered):

"I think at this point to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong. I understand we’ve all made a decision, and it’s not as easy as it sounds, but to say that LIV players don’t deserve some spots in major championships, I think, is wrong," Rahm said via Bunkered.

Despite winning the 2024 LIV golf individual title, Rahm has dropped to 59th in the world. Other LIV stars like Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka's ranks have also fallen.

