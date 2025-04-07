Michael Kim holds Q&A session for fans ahead of the Masters

Michael Kim is headed to The Masters for the second time in his career. The golfer earned his spot in the tournament through the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Kim's T32 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open increased his ranking from 52 to 50, allowing him to enter the tournament. While traveling to Augusta for the major, he held a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans seized the opportunity and began asking questions to the 31-year-old, primarily about the upcoming Masters. Here are some of the questions that fans asked the golfer about the upcoming event:

Q: Toughest green at Augusta? A: 5

Q: Is there a hole at Augusta that makes you nervous when standing on the tee? A: 1!

Q: How many times have you played it prior? A: Not that many

Michael Kim will make his second appearance in the Masters this year. The last time he played at the event was in 2019, when he missed the cut after two rounds. He shot 76 and 75, which put him 7-over par. The cut line was three strokes over par, causing Kim to miss the weekend from his first Masters.

Aside from this major, below is Kim's overall record at other golf Majors.

The Masters – 2019 (Missed Cut) U.S. Open – 2013 (Tied-17th, Low amateur), 2023 (Missed Cut) PGA Championship – 2018 (Missed Cut), 2019 (Missed Cut) The Open Championship – 2018 (T35), 2023 (Missed Cut)

Michael Kim believes Jon Rahm has ability to adapt to every environment

GOLF: MAR 09 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Source: Getty

Jon Rahm is also set to play at The Masters, and will look to be in contention once again, having won the event in 2023. Michael Kim believes that Rahm's participation in LIV Golf will not have an impact on his Masters campaign.

Rather, Kim believes that big players like Rahm can adapt to the situation very well. His comment on Rahm read (via X):

"I think it has and will take time to get used to their new schedule but guys like Rahm will definitely figure it out."

Jon Rahm is coming into this tournament with some impressive numbers. The 30-year-old has performed consistently well at LIV Golf tournaments, finishing in the top ten in all five events this season.

Meanwhile, Michael Kim has not won a tournament on the PGA Tour since the 2018 season, but he has been ranked in the top ten three times this year. The three tournaments were the WM Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fans will undoubtedly pay close attention to Michael Kim's performance at the Masters.

