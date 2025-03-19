Michael Kim makes his thoughts known about 'best run golf tournament in the world'

Michael Kim turned professional in 2013 and has been a full-time member of the PGA Tour since 2016. During this time, he has played in some of the most high-level golf tournaments. However, Kim recently picked what he believes is the "best-run golf tournament in the world."

Ad

On social media platform X, the 31-year-old shared his thoughts on The Players Championship 2025 in which he missed the cut. While Kim's post was detailed and included many different aspects, the highlight was his calling The Players Championship the best-run tournament.

Michael Kim wrote:

"Personally, from a player’s perspective, I think The Players is the best run tournament in the world. Everything from the gym, food, practice facility, parking, and staff, it’s all first class."

Ad

Trending

You can check Michael Kim's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further in the post, Michael Kim discussed other aspects of The Players Championship 2025. He mentioned that he appreciates the design of the TPC Sawgrass and labeled the par 5s on the course as 'great.'

Kim also explained the need for more tournaments to have moguls in the roughs of their course and appreciate the famous tree on No. 6. Overall, the one-time PGA Tour winner only had good things to say about The Players Championship.

Ad

However, when it comes to playing, Michael Kim's time at the TPC Sawgrass wasn't the best this year. As mentioned above, Kim missed the cut, ending a great run of form he experienced at the beginning of the 2025 season.

A look at Michael Kim's 2025 season on the PGA Tour so far

While Michael Kim's missing cut at The Players Championship was not his first missed cut of the 2025 season, it still was a big setback as it ended a phenomenal run of form. In the five events Kim played before the Players Championship, he registered two top-fives, one top-10, and two top-20 finishes.

Ad

Here is a detailed look at Kim's performances in 2025:

Date: 1/9 - 1/12

Event: Sony Open in Hawaii

Course: Waialae Country Club

Finish: Missed Cut 73-65 138 (-2)

Date: 1/16 - 1/19

Event: The American Express

Course: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Finish: T43 67-73-66-70 276 (-12) $27,236

Date: 1/22 - 1/25

Event: Farmers Insurance Open

Course: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Finish: Missed Cut 77-77 154 (+10)

Date: 2/6 - 2/9

Event: WM Phoenix Open

Course: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Finish: T2 69-63-68-67 267 (-17)

Date: 2/13 - 2/16

Event: The Genesis Invitational

Course: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Finish: T13 71-72-71-70 284 (-4)

Date: 2/20 - 2/23

Event: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Finish: T13 68-68-67-68 271 (-13)

Date: 2/27 - 3/2

Event: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)

Finish: T6 65-66-67-71 269 (-15)

Date: 3/6 - 3/9

Event: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Finish: 4 75-69-67-69 280 (-8)

Date: 3/13 - 3/17

Event: THE PLAYERS Championship

Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Finish: Missed Cut 75-69 144 (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback