Michael Kim gangs up with Keegan Bradley in firm stance against LIV Golf controversy

Other than being renowned for his performances on the PGA Tour, Michael Kim is also known for his prolific presence across social media platforms. He often shares his opinions with his fans and responds to them online.

Ad

He conducted a Q&A session with his fans on X after the Players Championship was suspended due to thunderstorms on Sunday (March 16). Although Kim didn't make the weekend cut at TPC Sawgrass, he decided to connect with them as they waited for play to resume on Sunday amid inclement weather conditions.

One fan asked him whether the fact that the majors are currently the only events where LIV Golf and PGA Tour players compete together, makes them more exciting or important for pro players.

Ad

Trending

Kim was blunt with his response about how players were looking at the entire LIV Golf controversy especially when it came to tournaments. He wrote:

"Not more exciting and they were already important. Players on tour don’t really care about LIV. We’re all focused on how to do our jobs better"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shared a somewhat similar sentiment while speaking about how he envisioned the team for the prestigious biennial event.

"I'm going to have the 12 best players on the team. I don’t care where they play. We have a mission to win this tournament. I’m not worried about the LIV stuff. By the time we get to Bethpage in 2025, we have no clue how the layout is going to be," he said via Sports Illustrated.

Ad

At the moment, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are locked in negotiations for a peace deal. While the talks have been going on for more than a year, the officials and players involved in the discussions have recently hinted that a conclusive answer would be arriving soon.

"If you’re bored throw out a few hot takes" - Phil Mickelson's advice to Michael Kim

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

While Michael Kim's comment section was flooded with fans asking him all sorts of questions and doubts during his Q&A session on Sunday, one iconic golfer also dropped in to join the fun.

Ad

Phil Mickelson chimed into Kim's comment section and offered him amusing advice. Mickelson commented:

"If you’re bored throw out a few hot takes and see what happens"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon fans started replying to Mickelson's comment with their own hot takes about golf. The Players Championship also finally resumed after hours on standby. The play was suspended at 1:15 pm ET and fans were growing impatient as no substantial update was being provided to them.

At the time of writing, Rory McIlroy was leading the standings with J.J Spaun trailing him by one shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback