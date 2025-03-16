How many career wins does JJ Spaun have?

JJ Spaun has four wins in his professional career till now. The PGA Tour pro from Arizona, USA is currently among the top-10 names in The Players Championship 2025 leaderboard. Spaun is at No. 2 with a total score of 11-under, just below Rory McIlroy.

The golfer turned professional back in 2012, and shortly after that, he earned his first professional victory. Spaun won the Gateway Tour National Series 7 tournament back in 2013. His next professional win came 2 years after this. In 2015, JJ Spaun won the Staal Foundation Open of PGA Tour Canada, finishing 18-under 270.

He secured the victory over Nicholas Reach with a one-stroke margin. This professional victory also earned Spaun the Order Of Merit from PGA Tour Canada. As a result, the golfer was awarded full exemption for the following year's Web.com Tour (2016).

JJ Spaun aced the victory at the 2016 News Sentinel Open. He scored an overall 66-64-62-66, with a total score of 26-under 258. Spaun took first place, beating Sam Ryder with a one-stroke margin. This win earned him the card for his PGA Tour journey, as he joined the tour back in 2017.

His one and only PGA Tour victory came after five PGA Tour seasons. JJ Spaun had his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2022 Valero Texas Open in April. He secured the victory with a total score of 13-under 275 and an overall score of 67-70-69-69. Spaun won the tournament with a two-stroke margin over Matt Kuchar and Matt Jones.

His best score at the golf Majors came back in 2022, when he tied for the 23rd place in The Masters Tournament leaderboard. JJ Spaun has missed the cut for back-to-back two years at the PGA Championship (2022 and 2023). He is yet to play in The Open Championship.

Last year, he tied for 64th place in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. This year, he is at No. 2, just behind Rory McIlroy. Spaun has bogeyed twice while playing the front nine of the final round. He birdied only once at the par-5 9th hole.

JJ Spaun WITB 2025

J.J. Spaun has been playing golf in the professional circuit for more than a decade now. His involvement with the PGA Tour started 8 years ago. Till now, Spaun has gained many sponsorships from different companies.

Spaun is sponsored by Amerisure Insurance. Their partnership grew shortly after PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He is also a staffer of the PUMA Tour, which allows him to sport their athletic gear during tournaments.

Among the popular names, Spaun is also sponsored by Srixon, a company that makes golf equipments. Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of JJ Spaun:

Ping G425 LST Driver (9º) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6X Shaft

TaylorMade SIM (3-15º) Fairway Wood + Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaftura Ventus Black 8 X Shaft

Callaway Mavrik (5-18º) Fairway Wood + Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80TX Shaft

Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shafts

Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50º/54º/60º) Wedges + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Shafts

Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype Putter

Srixon Z-star Diamond Golf Balls

