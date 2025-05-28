Michael Kim points out ‘one big difference’ at Muirfield ahead of the Memorial Tournament 2025

Michael Kim is going to be in the Memorial Tournament field this week, which means he's at Muirfield in Dublin, Ohio. It's one of the most well-known courses the PGA Tour plays at, but Kim noticed one big change that was adopted recently.

Kim is at the venue for previews and practice rounds before he tees off tomorrow at 11:20 am ET. In doing so, he noticed this change and took to social media to discuss.

Kim said:

"Haven’t played Muirfield in a few years, and I played the back nine today. Mostly the same, but one big difference I noticed was on 11, there used to be really tall trees [on the] right side that made you hit fades around them to go for the green in two. But a lot of those tall trees are gone, so you can hit a high draw over them no problem. Much easier for a drawer like me to go for the green in two."

He added a picture from the late 1990s or early 2000s from the venue. Tiger Woods was hitting at Muirfield, and he had much taller trees to go over, making it a much more precarious endeavour. Now, that isn't as much of a problem.

Michael Kim is examining Muirfield today (Image via Imagn)

That opens things up for players like him who otherwise wouldn't have even attempted to get to the green in two strokes. The 11th hole will be one to watch this week.

Michael Kim shares another update at Muirfield.

Michael Kim is learning a lot as he plays the back nine at Muirfield ahead of this week's The Memorial Tournament by Jack Nicklaus. He learned that there was a big change at the 11th hole, but that the 12th remains a nightmare.

He said hole 12 at Augusta National might be more well-known, but that Muirfield 12 is much harder:

"If the pin is right, even if you hit it in the back left bunker, you basically have to lay up to 45 feet, and take your bogey unless you get a perfect lie in the bunker. You can easily hit it into the water from by the green if you get too aggressive. I’m just aiming at the middle of the green 10 yards on the green. That front bunker is ok, but it’s a brutal hole from 180 yards. Augusta 12 is like 155 max. The wind swirls just as much, and prevailing wind is into."

The conditions and the layout of the hole make it a very dangerous one, so it will be one that Michael Kim and the rest of the field will probably be very careful with this week.

