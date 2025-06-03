Michael Kim praises $220M-worth Rafael Nadal for turning "his backhand into a golf swing"

Michael Kim shared an interesting comment about tennis legend Rafael Nadal's golf swing, amid his recent visit to TPC Sawgrass. The tennis legend, who has a net worth of $220 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) recently visited the venue of The Player Championship.

Ad

The event's X account informed the fans about this visit and shared a video of Nadal attempting some golf shots at the course. The Spaniard even discussed his experience on the course, sharing that after watching on TV, he imagined the course to be much bigger. He said in the video:

"Being here for the first time, it's an amazing feeling. For me, it's crazy because on TV I see the 17th green and it looks much bigger than when you are here. Of course, imagine here, being on the last day, play this shot here, it's pressure."

Ad

Trending

The Players Championship was also very excited to host Rafael Nadal and wrote on X:

"A walk around THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at @TPCSawgrass with tennis legend, @RafaelNadal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim commented under this post about Nadal's golf swing.

"Guy turned his backhand into a golf swing… pretty crazy move haha," Michael Kim's comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rafael Nadal is an avid golf fan and has played in a number of events and pro-ams over the years.

How has Michael Kim's 2025 season gone so far?

Michael Kim: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Michael Kim is still hunting for his first win of the season. While his season began with a couple of strong tournaments, he has not been at his best in subsequent events. Kim has made cuts and even featured in two majors, but has been unable to finish even in the top 25 at many events.

Ad

Here is a detailed look at Michael Kim's season so far:

Jan 9–12 – Sony Open in Hawaii

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 138 (-2)

Venue: Waialae Country Club

Earnings: --

Jan 16–19 – The American Express

Position: T43

Score: 276 (-12)

Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Earnings: $27,236

Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 154 (+10)

Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Earnings: --

Feb 6–9 – WM Phoenix Open

Position: T2

Score: 267 (-17)

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Earnings: $818,800

Feb 13–16 – The Genesis Invitational

Position: T13

Score: 284 (-4)

Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Earnings: $384,250

Ad

Feb 20–23 – Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Position: T13

Score: 271 (-13)

Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Earnings: $137,083

Feb 27–Mar 2 – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Position: T6

Score: 269 (-15)

Venue: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)

Earnings: $310,500

Mar 6–9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: 4

Score: 280 (-8)

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Earnings: $1,000,000

Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 144 (E)

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Earnings: --

Mar 20–23 – Valspar Championship

Position: T28

Score: 282 (-2)

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Earnings: $55,843

Ad

Mar 27–30 – Texas Children’s Houston Open

Position: T32

Score: 272 (-8)

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course

Earnings: $51,911

Apr 10–13 – Masters Tournament

Position: T27

Score: 287 (-1)

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Earnings: $158,550

Apr 17–20 – RBC Heritage

Position: T54

Score: 281 (-3)

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Earnings: $44,500

May 8–11 – Truist Championship

Position: Withdrawn

Score: 194 (+7)

Venue: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)

Earnings: --

May 15–18 – PGA Championship

Position: T55

Score: 289 (+5)

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Earnings: $32,138

May 22–25 – Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T16

Score: 275 (-5)

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Earnings: $140,125

Ad

May 29–Jun 1 – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Position: T44

Score: 296 (+8)

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Earnings: $62,400

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More