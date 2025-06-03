Michael Kim praises $220M-worth Rafael Nadal for turning "his backhand into a golf swing"

Michael Kim shared an interesting comment about tennis legend Rafael Nadal's golf swing, amid his recent visit to TPC Sawgrass. The tennis legend, who has a net worth of $220 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) recently visited the venue of The Player Championship.
The event's X account informed the fans about this visit and shared a video of Nadal attempting some golf shots at the course. The Spaniard even discussed his experience on the course, sharing that after watching on TV, he imagined the course to be much bigger. He said in the video:
"Being here for the first time, it's an amazing feeling. For me, it's crazy because on TV I see the 17th green and it looks much bigger than when you are here. Of course, imagine here, being on the last day, play this shot here, it's pressure."
The Players Championship was also very excited to host Rafael Nadal and wrote on X:
"A walk around THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at @TPCSawgrass with tennis legend, @RafaelNadal."
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim commented under this post about Nadal's golf swing.
"Guy turned his backhand into a golf swing… pretty crazy move haha," Michael Kim's comment read.
Rafael Nadal is an avid golf fan and has played in a number of events and pro-ams over the years.
How has Michael Kim's 2025 season gone so far?
Michael Kim is still hunting for his first win of the season. While his season began with a couple of strong tournaments, he has not been at his best in subsequent events. Kim has made cuts and even featured in two majors, but has been unable to finish even in the top 25 at many events.
Here is a detailed look at Michael Kim's season so far:
Jan 9–12 – Sony Open in Hawaii
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 138 (-2)
- Venue: Waialae Country Club
- Earnings: --
Jan 16–19 – The American Express
- Position: T43
- Score: 276 (-12)
- Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course
- Earnings: $27,236
Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 154 (+10)
- Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)
- Earnings: --
Feb 6–9 – WM Phoenix Open
- Position: T2
- Score: 267 (-17)
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Earnings: $818,800
Feb 13–16 – The Genesis Invitational
- Position: T13
- Score: 284 (-4)
- Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)
- Earnings: $384,250
Feb 20–23 – Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Position: T13
- Score: 271 (-13)
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Earnings: $137,083
Feb 27–Mar 2 – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Position: T6
- Score: 269 (-15)
- Venue: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Earnings: $310,500
Mar 6–9 – Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Position: 4
- Score: 280 (-8)
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Earnings: $1,000,000
Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 144 (E)
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Earnings: --
Mar 20–23 – Valspar Championship
- Position: T28
- Score: 282 (-2)
- Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Earnings: $55,843
Mar 27–30 – Texas Children’s Houston Open
- Position: T32
- Score: 272 (-8)
- Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Earnings: $51,911
Apr 10–13 – Masters Tournament
- Position: T27
- Score: 287 (-1)
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Earnings: $158,550
Apr 17–20 – RBC Heritage
- Position: T54
- Score: 281 (-3)
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Earnings: $44,500
May 8–11 – Truist Championship
- Position: Withdrawn
- Score: 194 (+7)
- Venue: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course)
- Earnings: --
May 15–18 – PGA Championship
- Position: T55
- Score: 289 (+5)
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Earnings: $32,138
May 22–25 – Charles Schwab Challenge
- Position: T16
- Score: 275 (-5)
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Earnings: $140,125
May 29–Jun 1 – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Position: T44
- Score: 296 (+8)
- Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Earnings: $62,400