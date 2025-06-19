  • home icon
  • Michael Kim reacts to NFL Insider joining Rory McIlroy & Keegan Bradley as their on-course reporter for Travelers Championship

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jun 19, 2025 01:31 GMT
Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy, TGL presented by SoFi: NY v BOS (Image via Getty)

Michael Kim is set to tee it up at the 2025 Travelers Championship along with Boston Common Golf stars Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley. Ahead of the start of the event, a change in the media lineup has sparked many conversations on social media.

ESPN's famed NFL reporter Adam Schefter will be in the PGA Tour Live booth on Thursday, June 19. He will be the on-course reported for Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's group at 10:35 AM EDT.

During a television interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter expressed his intrigue for covering golf. Following the news of the ESPN reporter covering the Travelers Championship, Michael Kim said (via X @Mike_kim714):

"lol well he’s definitely got a source pretty high up now."
In The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter was asked about what he would like to do in the future. Here's what he said in response (via X @JoshACarpenter):

"I do think there is an opening in the golf space, and in time that’s something that would interest me.”
Michael Kim's comment came as a joke highlighting the surprise in one of football's most praised insiders stepping into the world of professional golf. Adam Schefter will reportedly only be covering Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's group for the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 19.

2025 Travelers Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship with all times mentioned in EDT (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
  • 8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
  • 8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
  • 8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
  • 8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
  • 8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
  • 9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa
  • 9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
  • 9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young
  • 10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
  • 10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
  • 10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover
  • 11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
  • 11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
  • 11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
  • 11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
  • 12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
  • 12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren
  • 12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
  • 12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
  • 1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
  • 2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
