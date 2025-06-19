Michael Kim reacts to NFL Insider joining Rory McIlroy & Keegan Bradley as their on-course reporter for Travelers Championship

Michael Kim is set to tee it up at the 2025 Travelers Championship along with Boston Common Golf stars Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley. Ahead of the start of the event, a change in the media lineup has sparked many conversations on social media.

ESPN's famed NFL reporter Adam Schefter will be in the PGA Tour Live booth on Thursday, June 19. He will be the on-course reported for Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's group at 10:35 AM EDT.

During a television interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter expressed his intrigue for covering golf. Following the news of the ESPN reporter covering the Travelers Championship, Michael Kim said (via X @Mike_kim714):

"lol well he’s definitely got a source pretty high up now."

In The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter was asked about what he would like to do in the future. Here's what he said in response (via X @JoshACarpenter):

"I do think there is an opening in the golf space, and in time that’s something that would interest me.”

Michael Kim's comment came as a joke highlighting the surprise in one of football's most praised insiders stepping into the world of professional golf. Adam Schefter will reportedly only be covering Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's group for the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 19.

2025 Travelers Championship Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship with all times mentioned in EDT (via PGA Tour):

8:00 AM – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

– Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley 8:10 AM – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

– Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu 8:20 AM – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

– Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim 8:30 AM – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

– Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall 8:40 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

– Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid 8:50 AM – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

– Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:00 AM – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

– Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon 9:10 AM – Jason Day, Max Homa

– Jason Day, Max Homa 9:20 AM – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

– Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9:35 AM – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

– Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger 9:45 AM – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

– Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman 9:55 AM – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

– Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood 10:05 AM – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

– Adam Scott, Cameron Young 10:15 AM – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

– Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre 10:25 AM – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

– Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns 10:35 AM – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

– Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 10:45 AM – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

– Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin 10:55 AM – Harris English, Lucas Glover

– Harris English, Lucas Glover 11:10 AM – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

– Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens 11:20 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

– Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland 11:30 AM – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

– Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 11:40 AM – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

– Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard 11:50 AM – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

– Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap 12:00 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

– Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 12:10 PM – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

– Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12:20 PM – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

– Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole 12:30 PM – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

– Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim 12:45 PM – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

– Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 12:55 PM – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

– Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai 1:05 PM – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

– Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy 1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

– J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:25 PM – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

– Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1:35 PM – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

– Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 1:45 PM – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

– J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler 1:55 PM – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

– Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 2:05 PM – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

