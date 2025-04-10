Michael Kim reveals details of teaming up with Phil Mickelson at the Augusta National

Phil Mickelson and Michael Kim are both at Augusta National to compete in the 89th edition of the Masters. While Kim has never won this prestigious tournament, Mickelson has won it on three occasions and will look to win his fourth Masters title this year.

Before the competition at Augusta could begin, Kim posted his experience of teaming up with Mickelson on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The 1-time PGA Tour winner wrote he teamed up with the LIV Golfer to face Dustin Johnson and Noah Kent.

He wrote:

"Played 9 holes with Phil, DJ, Noah Kent. We had a 9 hole team match, Phil and I vs. DJ and NK. We were tied heading into 9. Phil from the pine straws hit it to tap in with the pin in the middle right tier. Noah Kent also hit a nice shot to about 25 ft. Noah drained the putt to tie the match. Yes, we played for something but we tied and I’m not sharing that detail, sry."

Ahead of the 2025 Masters, Michael Kim registered some brilliant finishes on the PGA Tour. While he was unable towin an event, the American national registered three top 5, one top 10, and two top 20 finishes. These finishes helped him finish inside the top 50 OWGR rankings which helped him qualify for the Masters.

Phil Mickelson too, has reinvented himself in LIV Golf this year. The 54-year-old has finished 6th, T19, and 3rd in his last three appearances on the PIF-backed tour.

Who are Phil Mickelson and Michael Kim paired with in Round 1 of the 2025 Masters?

In Round 1 of the 2025 Masters, Phil Mickelson has been paired with Jason Day and Keegan Bradley. Michael Kim, on the other hand, finds himself paired with Mike Weir and Cameron Young. Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee times for Round 1 of the 2025 Masters:

7:40 A.M: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire, and Ryo Hisatsune

7:51 A.M: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 A.M: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, and Cameron Young

8:13 A.M: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, and Chris Kirk

8:24 A.M: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, and David Thompson

8:35 A.M: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, and Noah Kent

8:52 A.M: Cam Smith, JT Poston, and Aaron Rai

9:03 A.M: Fred Couples, Harris English, and Taylor Pendrith

9:14 A.M: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, and Stephan Jaeger

9:25 A.M: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, and Byeong Hun An

9:36 A.M: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, and Nick Dunlap

9:47 A.M: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, and Joaquin Niemann

9:58 A.M: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley

10:15 A.M: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 A.M: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 A.M: Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, and Maverick McNealy

10:48 A.M: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat

10:59 A.M: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, and Adam Schenk

11:10 A.M: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, and Brian Campbell

11:21 A.M: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, and Evan Beck

11:38 A.M: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 A.M: Charl Schwartze, Denny McCarthy, and Hiroshi Tai

12:00 P.M: Max Homa, Justin Rose, and J.J. Spaun

12:11 P.M: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, and Justin Hastings

12:22 P.M: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, and Daniel Berger

12:33 P.M: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 P.M: Brooks Koepka, Russel Henley, and Sungjae Im

1:01: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland

1:12 P.M: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia

1:23 P.M: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry

1:34 P.M: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, and Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 P.M: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns

