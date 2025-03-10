Michael Kim reveals feeling gutted for Collin Morikawa, predicts Arnold Palmer Invitational setback will push him to win big

Michael Kim is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially X. He interacts with his fans and shares behind-the-scenes updates and his thoughts after playing every golf tournament. He recently competed in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished solo fourth.

Kim shared his thoughts from the event on X and revealed feeling gutted for Collin Morikawa. He also made a bold prediction for the two-time major championship winner.

"Stoked for Russell but gutted for Collin. I think this will push him more to win a major again this yr," Kim penned on X.

Morikawa was leading the tournament going into the final round but unfortunately lost his lead in the final few holes as Russell Henley overtook him and won the event by a stroke.

Henley carded -11 for the event, while Morikawa finished at -10 and missed the trophy by a whisker. However, Kim believes this loss is going to act as an inspiration for Morikawa, and he might win his third major championship in the ongoing year.

Meanwhile, Kim carded -8 for the event and remained three shots behind the leader. He scored 75, 69, 67, and 69 and registered his third top-10 finish of the season.

Michael Kim makes a promising start to the 2025 PGA Tour season

The 2025 PGA Tour has just started, and the 31-year-old golfer Michael Kim has made a promising start to the season. He has played eight events with three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish (T2) at the WM Phoenix Open. He has missed two cuts and made $2,677,869 as official money on the PGA Tour this season.

Talking about his ongoing season during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kim said he has not played good golf recently.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, the funny thing is, it's like I haven't, I don't feel -- I've played a lot of really good golf recently, but I don't feel incredibly much more confident than I did at like Waste Management. But I would say the doubts don't creep in as much, or I'm able to kind of let 'em go by easier," Kim said during a post-round interaction at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The one-time PGA Tour winner is now set to compete in the 2025 Players Championship starting March 13 at the TPC Sawgrass.

Here's how Michael Kim has performed in all the PGA Tour events this season.

Sony Open in Hawaii – 138 (-2), CUT , $0

– , The American Express – 276 (-12), T43 , $27,236.00

– , Farmers Insurance Open – 154 (+10), CUT , $0

– , WM Phoenix Open – 267 (-17), T2 , $818,800.00

– , The Genesis Invitational – 284 (-4), T13 , $384,250.00

– , Mexico Open at Vidanta – 271 (-13), T13 , $137,083.33

– , Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – 269 (-15), T6 , $310,500.00

– , Arnold Palmer Invitational – 280 (-8), 4, $1,000,000.00

