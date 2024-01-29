Michael Kim shares amusing yet crucial tips for amateurs in PGA Tour Pro-Ams: “Don’t take it so seriously”

Michael Kim recently gave top-notch advice to all the amateurs who are seeking to participate in the PGA Tour pro-am competition, ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach event. According to Kim, there are just two things a golfer should consider while teeing off with professionals.

The American Professional golfer asked the amateurs via a social media post to play at their own pace and not rush to hit a ball. Additionally, amateurs must enjoy themselves and ask for advice as and when needed during the tournament.

Michael Kim took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared:

“Don’t take it so seriously. Have fun, ask for advice from tour players if you want. They’ll happily give you suggestions.”

The 30-year-old golfer also mentioned that their expectations from amateurs are quite low. Instead, tour players primarily expect these newcomers to adhere to the aforementioned rules.

For the uninitiated, PGA Tour pro-am tournaments allow both amateurs and professionals to play golf on some of the best golf courses. This way, newcomers gain experience by learning the sport from the talented golfers.

Talking about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams tournament, last year, Michael Kim performed decently. He finished in the T11 position alongside Beau Hossler. Kim was seven strokes behind Justin Rose, the event’s winner.

A look into the upcoming PGA Tour event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is the second signature event of 2024. As many as 80 professional golfers and 80 amateur golfers are going to compete in the tournament, scheduled to start on February 1.

The tournament has a whopping prize pool of $20,000,000. The first two rounds will see 80 teams, each composed of two players, teeing off. Meanwhile, professionals will also fight for the $3,600,000 winner's check in the weekend round.

Below is a list of professional golfers committed to playing at the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach event:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

J. J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu