Michael Kim shares amusing yet crucial tips for amateurs in PGA Tour Pro-Ams: “Don’t take it so seriously”

Michael Kim recently gave top-notch advice to all the amateurs who are seeking to participate in the PGA Tour pro-am competition, ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach event. According to Kim, there are just two things a golfer should consider while teeing off with professionals.
The American Professional golfer asked the amateurs via a social media post to play at their own pace and not rush to hit a ball. Additionally, amateurs must enjoy themselves and ask for advice as and when needed during the tournament.
Michael Kim took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared:
“Don’t take it so seriously. Have fun, ask for advice from tour players if you want. They’ll happily give you suggestions.”
The 30-year-old golfer also mentioned that their expectations from amateurs are quite low. Instead, tour players primarily expect these newcomers to adhere to the aforementioned rules.
For the uninitiated, PGA Tour pro-am tournaments allow both amateurs and professionals to play golf on some of the best golf courses. This way, newcomers gain experience by learning the sport from the talented golfers.
Talking about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams tournament, last year, Michael Kim performed decently. He finished in the T11 position alongside Beau Hossler. Kim was seven strokes behind Justin Rose, the event’s winner.
A look into the upcoming PGA Tour event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is the second signature event of 2024. As many as 80 professional golfers and 80 amateur golfers are going to compete in the tournament, scheduled to start on February 1.
The tournament has a whopping prize pool of $20,000,000. The first two rounds will see 80 teams, each composed of two players, teeing off. Meanwhile, professionals will also fight for the $3,600,000 winner's check in the weekend round.
Below is a list of professional golfers committed to playing at the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach event:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J. J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu