PGA Tour player Michael Kim names his top 5 new golf courses that he played in 2023

Michael Kim had an extensive season on the PGA Tour this year. Despite not clinching any victories, he had the opportunity to explore several new golf courses in different locations.

Kim shared his golfing experiences on his social media account, highlighting five distinct courses where he had the opportunity to tee off this season.

This involved his participation in The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake and his participation in the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance Club, North Berwick, missing the cut in both.

Michael Kim also took part in the Zozo Championship at Accordion Golf Narashino, securing a T41 position; the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, securing a T30; and the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamanté, finishing at T23.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old golfer asked his followers which golf course he should play in the 2024 season. Michael Kim posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

I guess the trend is posting top 10 favorite new courses I played… except I only played 5 new ones in 2023 lol

1. Royal Liverpool

2. Renaissance Club

3. Accordion golf Narashino

4. Vidanta Vallarta

5. El Cardonal at Diamanté

Which course do I have to play in 2024?

(No bandon)

How did Michael Kim fare in the 2022-2023 season?

Michael Kim participated in 32 PGA Tour events this season. The American Professional golfer was able to make the cut in 18 tournaments, without clinching a victory for yet another year.

Moreover, the 2018 John Deere Classic winner made top-10 finishes in four events, his best one being a solo position at the Puerto Rico Open and a T5 spot at the Wyndham Championship.

Michael Kim's 2023 finishes include:

Fortinet Championship- Missed Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship- Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open- Missed Cut

Butterfield Bermuda Championship- Missed Cut

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba- Missed Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open- T47

The RSM Classic- T35

Sony Open in Hawaii- Missed Cut

The American Express- Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open- T44

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am- T11

The Honda Classic- Missed Cut

Puerto Rico Open- 5

Valspar Championship- T45

Corales Puntacana Championship- T26

Valero Texas Open- T46

Zurich Classic of New Orleans- T19

Mexico Open- T30

Wells Fargo Championship- 7

AT&T Byron Nelson- Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge- T6

RBC Canadian Open- T43

U.S. Open- Missed Cut

Travelers Championship- T38

John Deere Classic- Missed Cut

Genesis Scottish Open- Missed Cut

The Open- Missed Cut

3M Open- Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship- T5

Shriners Children's Open- T18

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP- T41

World Wide Technology Championship- T23