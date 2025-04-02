Michael S. Kim drops 4-word reaction to players overspending on Masters merch

Michael S. Kim offered a succinct four-word response to fellow players' spending habits on Masters merchandise. The Masters 2025 will be held next week from Thursday, April 10 to Sunday, April 13.

Kim asked fans on his X account on Tuesday what they'd like to hear about from the Masters. Golf coach and co-host of The Sweet Spot asked him about the spending habits of players:

"Do players also spend thousands on merch?"

Responding to him, Kim humorously said:

"I will be yes (laughing emoji)"

Michael S. Kim has been in sensational form in the 2025 season. In 11 starts in the 2025 season, he has made three top-10 and five top-15 finishes. His best performances include a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open and a fourth position at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Kim ranked 155th in the OWGR at the start of the 2025 season. He has jumped 105 spots and is currently placed 50th in the rankings. The top 50 players in the OWGR rankings receive an invite to the first major competition of the year. On qualifying for the Masters, Kim said:

"Obviously very happy that I qualified for the Masters. It’s the tournament that every kid has dreamed of playing and I’m glad to be making my 2nd appearance and playing much better than last time."

It'll be Kim's second appearance at the Masters. His debut appearance came in 2019. He had finished with a score of 10-over after two rounds at Augusta National, which was better than only four players in the field, therefore missing the cut.

Michael S. Kim talks about nerves and a cracked driver at the Texas Children's Houston Open

Michael S. Kim was ranked 52nd on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) before coming to the Texas Children's Houston Open. He had to enter the top 50 to secure the Masters' invite.

Kim had an underwhelming start at the Memorial Park Golf Course, where he scored 70 in the first round. However, he rebounded with a 65 in the second round to make the cut. In the last two rounds, Kim posted a score of 68 and 69. Reflecting on the tournament, he said:

"I was pretty nervous coming down the stretch and made some bad swings. It didn’t help that I was playing with a very small crack on my driver that I saw on Sunday. Not sure how much difference that crack made tbh. Time to find an even better one haha."

Kim tied for 32nd at the tournament and jumped from 52nd to 50th in the OWGR.

He further said in his tweet that he'd not be playing at the Valero Texas Open this week.

"Time for a week off! It’s been 8 straight weeks and 11/12 weeks so will relish this one, work on some things and get ready for another big stretch of golf," he wrote.

Michael S. Kim won $51,910 for his performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He has won a total of $2.78 million in tournament money in the 2025 season.

