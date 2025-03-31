A cracked driver led to Michael Kim being invited to the Masters, as he details miracle story

American professional golfer Michael Kim recently shared the story of how he secured a spot to play in the long-awaited Masters Tournament with a cracked driver. The prestigious event kicks off on April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club, and both fans and players are eagerly looking forward to the event.

Michael Kim’s professional golf career kicked off in 2013. He played on the Korn Ferry Tour before joining the PGA Tour, where he has won one event. The 31-year-old pro golfer claimed the title at the John Deere Classic in 2018. He won with 27-under, eight strokes ahead of the runners-up.

At the beginning of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Kim was ranked at No. 52 in the Official Golf World Rankings and was only a few points away from meeting the top-50 cut-off. However, by the end of the tournament, he had ascended to No. 50, thereby securing a spot in the Masters.

After his round, the one-time PGA Tour winner revealed that he was playing with a broken driver when he accomplished the feat.

“I made some pretty nervy swings on the back nine there thinking about it. My driver cracked on, I don’t know exactly what hole, but it was cracked and I was trying to get a replacement on 18, but rules officials took too long for it so I just hit it anyway,” Michael Kim said. (Via Golf.com)

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Michael Kim took to X to share some of his thoughts from the event and more details about his broken driver.

“In fact, I saw that my 4i was cracked on Thursday and titleist had to ship me one. Didn’t use the new one until Saturday. It was really hard to see and wouldn’t know unless you focused in on it. It was hidden among one of the grooves,” Kim said. (Via X)

Kim added that he was happy to have qualified for the Masters and will be making his second appearance in the event. He teed off in the 2019 Masters but didn’t make the cut line.

Kim finished the tournament at T32 with eight-under. He won $51,911 and secured 21 FedEx Cup points for his performance.

Michael Kim’s 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open final round scorecard

Here’s a look at Michael Kim's scorecard from the final round of the Houston Open (Via ESPN):

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

