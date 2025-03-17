Michael S. Kim reveals ‘nugget’ on playing ‘easier’ bunker shots after a rain delay during The Players 2025

Michael S. Kim, who couldn’t make the cut in the ongoing The Players Championship 2025, shared a ‘nugget’ on making bunker shots easier after a rain delay. Yesterday at The Players Championship, rain intervened, and the play was suspended for four hours, which dragged the tournament on to the fourth day.

Ad

On Monday, Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will face off in the playoff to win the prestigious PGA Tour event.

Meanwhile, Kim shared his expertise on how to play bunker shots via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Kim’s main focus was on how to make bunker shots easier if the play had been affected by rain. In his post, Michael S. Kim wrote:

“Couple nuggets you might not have thought of when coming off of a rain delay… - Bunker shots are way easier. You can place ur ball and give yourself a nice lie when the bunkers are very compacted and firmer from the rain. - If you have a putt, you can look at a greens book for the break on ur putt.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim explained that during a rain delay, golfers can use green books, which are detailed guides showing green slopes. These green books can help a golfer read the putts in a better way and also improve their strategy.

All in all, Michael S. Kim suggested that rain delays can make bunker shots easier due to compacted, firmer sand, which potentially allows for better ball placement.

Michael S. Kim helps golfing fan & their family attend The Players Championship

On Sunday, March 15, Michael S. Kim made a golf-fan and their family's day special as he gave them the opportunity to watch the Players Championship in person.

Ad

In December last year, Kim offered tickets to fans on X for The Players Championship 2025, with the Harden family earning those tickets to attend the tournament at TPC Sawgrass. They visited the course on Sunday and enjoyed their time, thanks to Kim's heartfelt gesture.

On Sunday, the official X handle of ThePlayers shared an update about the Harden family enjoying their time on the greens with the caption:

"A day the Harden family will never forget. 😊 A simple post from @Mike_kim714 turned into lifelong memories for this family."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Kim also doesn’t hesitate to give his take on various golf-related matters. On Sunday, a fan asked the golfer if he is excited about majors because they are the only events where PGA and LIV players can compete, Kim’s response was:

“Not more exciting and they were already important. Players on tour don’t really care about LIV. We’re all focused on how to do our jobs better.”

The 31-year-old turned pro in 2013 and has won only one PGA Tour event. In 2018, Michael S. Kim won the John Deere Classic. Currently, Kim is in the 52nd position on the OWGR rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback