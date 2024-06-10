Michael Thorbjornsen set to make his pro debut at 2024 Travelers Championship

Michael Thorbjornsen is all set to make his pro debut next week at the Travelers Championship. The college golfer earned his PGA Tour membership card at the end of May, and after just a few weeks of that, he will play in his first professional tournament.

Thorbjornsen earned the membership card by finishing as the number one player in the PGA Tour University. Here's what he said about it at the time: (via the Stanford website)

"PGA Tour U is, I think, one of the best programs in all of sports. What they've done, creating a pathway to the PGA Tour and to these different tours underneath it, it's huge. It gives students and us golfers reasons to stay for four years, and you can't really pass up on the opportunities that they present to you."

Thorbjornsen becomes just the fourth player to earn this top ranking while closing out their collegiate career. The other three are Ludvig Aberg (2023), Pierceson Coody (2022), and John Pak (2021). He and Aberg are the only two golfers to earn their membership through the PGA Tour University program.

The golfer has some professional experience already, as he has made the cut in four PGA Tour events, including the 2022 Travelers Championship. Two years later, he'll make his professional debut in the same event.

Thorbjornsen has earned membership for the rest of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 season, which makes him eligible to participate in PGA Tour events for a year and a half. After that, he will need to earn his stay on tour.

Michael Thorbjornsen opens up on battles with Christo Lamprecht

Christo Lamprecht and Michael Thorbjornsen were two of the top amateurs in the collegiate world of golf. Lamprecht rejected his amateur status and turned pro a couple of weeks ago. As a result, he lost his qualification to the US Open.

Michael Thorbjornsen had to fend off Christo Lamprecht

Nevertheless, for most of the college season, these two were battling for the top collegiate rank. In February, Lamprecht overtook Thorbjornsen before the latter reclaimed the crown.

Thorbjornsen's status as the top collegiate player was confirmed after Lamprecht withdrew from the NCAA Championships.

"Christo has been a huge part in my success this spring pushing me, even though we're not together and I rarely see him. Finishing in that No. 1 spot is massive, so just doing everything you can every single day, making sure you're getting one percent better every single day, is huge," Thorbjornsen said at the time.

Now, both of them will be able to compete against one another as professionals, and they will hope that theirs is a battle that goes on for many more years.