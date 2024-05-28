Michael Thorbjornsen tops PGA Tour University Class of 2024 ranking, earns Tour card

Michael Thorbjornsen secured his PGA Tour card after topping the 2024 PGA Tour University ranking. He is officially eligible to compete in Tour events for the rest of 2024 and throughout 2025.

The American golfer may accept the card upon turning professional and compete in regular PGA Tour events. Additionally, he can earn sponsor exemptions to compete in Signature events if he starts playing professionally on the PGA Tour.

Michael Thorbjornsen reflected on his incredible achievement and thanked the PGA Tour U program for creating a pathway for young golfers to earn an opportunity to play on the PGA Tour. Speaking of the sports program, Thorbjornsen said (via PGA Tour):

"PGA TOUR U is, I think, one of the best programs in all of sports. What they’ve done, creating a pathway to the PGA TOUR and to these different Tours underneath it, it’s huge. It gives students and us golfers reasons to stay for four years, and you can’t really pass up on the opportunities that they present to you."

It is important to note that Michael Thorbjornsen is officially eligible to compete in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, an upcoming PGA Tour event scheduled from June 27 to 30 at Detroit Golf Club.

Notably, Ludvig Aberg became the first player to secure his PGA Tour card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking in 2023. The Swedish golfer was impressive in his rookie year, winning two tournaments. He registered a two-stroke victory over Alexander Bjork at the Omega European Masters before taking home the trophy at his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2023 RSM Classic.

The 2023 PGA Tour University No. 1 player proved his golfing skills to the world and quickly became a household name in the golf community. He also competed in the Ryder Cup 2023, playing for the winning European Team.

Michael Thorbjornsen has a strong bond with Aberg and praised him for his incredible performances during his first year on the PGA Tour. Speaking of Ludvig Aberg, Thorbjornsen said (via PGA Tour):

“Ludvig, even though he’s been on TOUR for say a year now, he’s top 10 in the world, he’s done unbelievable things recently. We’re good friends, we competed a lot last year, so he’s someone I look up to but I’m also trying to beat him as well.”

A look into Michael Thorbjornsen's previous PGA Tour outing

Michael Thorbjornsen has played in PGA Tour events as an amateur over the years. He competed at the Travelers Championship 2022 and shot four rounds of 68, 65, 65, and 66 and had a solo fourth-place finish at the event.

In 2023, he played three PGA Tour events, including the RBC Canadian Open, Travelers Championship, and John Deere Classic. However, he could only make the cut in one of them.

He tied for 17th place at the 2023 John Deere Classic after carding four rounds of 73, 63, 66, 68. However, he struggled at the RBC Canadian Open and the Travelers Championship. He shot 75 and 73 at the RBC Canadian and missed the cut before carding 77 and 66 in Travelers Championship 2023 and returning home.

Aside from the PGA Tour events, Michael Thorbjornsen also played in the US Open. He made his debut at the Major in 2019 and finished 79 but struggled in the rest of the two outings in 2022 and 2023 when he missed the cut.