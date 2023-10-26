Michelle Wie West is considered one of the top female golfers on the LPGA Tour. She has won five tournaments so far including a major, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open against Stacy Lewis by two strokes margin.

However, apart from being a great golfer, she is also a fan girl of famous American rapper Snoop Dogg who has a $160,000,000 net worth.

Recently the American golfer shared an Instagram story wherein she appreciated the famous rapper and actor, saying:

"I would have died of joy if I saw this in personnnnnn."

How has Michelle Wie West's life and golfing career been so far?

On October 11, 1989, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the five-time LPGA Tour title winner was born to Byung-wook Wie and Bo Wie, an immigrant couple from South Korea. Her father was a professor at the University of Hawaii and her mother was the 1985 Women's amateur golf champion in South Korea. Initially, she had dual citizenship, but in 2013, she decided to renounce her South Korean nationality.

In June 2007, Michelle Wie West completed her graduation from the Punahou School in Honolulu. Later on, she enrolled at Stanford University. Interestingly, her paternal grandfather was a visiting faculty at the institute. In 2012, she completed her graduation and earned a degree in communications.

She is married to Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West. They got married on August 10, 2019. The couple now has a daughter named Makenna.

Amateur career

Michelle's interest in golf developed at a very tender age. She was the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links Championship in 2000 when she was merely 10 years old.

Between 2000 and 2002, Michelle Wie West won multiple tournaments in Hawaii's local and junior events. Her first notable victory came at the 2002 Hawaii State Open. In 2003, she went on to win the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links.

Professional career

After a decently well amateur career, Michelle decided to turn professional in 2005. However, she could not earn her LPGA Tour card until 2009. She played on the leading American women's golf tour quite often but could not record a win during 2005 and 2009.

Michelle Wie West's breakthrough season was in 2009. She won the Lorena Ochoa Invitational after defeating Paula Creamer by two strokes and earned a paycheck of $220,000.

In 2010, she recorded her second victory on the LPGA Tour. She won the CN Canadian Women's Open after defeating the likes of Jee Young Lee, Kristy McPherson, Suzann Pettersen, and Jiyai Shin by three strokes.

Until 2014, Michelle Wie West experienced a win drought on the American Golf Tour. She recorded multiple top-10 finishes and earned a decent sum. But she tasted her third victory at the LPGA Lotte Championship in the same year. She even won her first major this season which was the U.S. Women's Open, that came after defeating Stacy Lewis.

Her fifth and last victory to date came at the HSBC Women's World Championship in 2018.