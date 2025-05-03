“Mickey Mouse tournament” – Fans react to Scottie Scheffler setting a record at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

Fans on social media have reacted to Scottie Scheffler setting a record at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 after two rounds. The American golfer was phenomenal with his game this week on the PGA Tour. He held a six-stroke lead after playing two rounds at 18-under.

Scottie Scheffler set the 36-hole record at the tournament. The Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption:

"#NEW RECORD — World #1 Scottie Scheffler sets the 36 hole scoring record at the @cjbyronnelson. He leads by SIX"

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to the score. However, they were critical of it and called it a "Mickey Mouse" event.

"Mickey Mouse tournament at one of the largest golf hubs in the country," a fan wrote.

Some fans talked about the expected lower score of the tournament this week, after two stellar rounds by Scottie Scheffler.

"No way, he's not going to exceed 35 under, right?" another fan said.

"Another pitch and putt. Lift clean and place. Nobody wants to see theses stupid tournaments at 30 under. Ridiculous," a fan added.

"Lol fake golf, -40 will win this weekend Lmao," one more fan said.

"59 on his 2 front nines," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan called the event boring.

"Boring course, boring event," a fan added.

Notably, the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended on Friday, May 2, due to darkness and some players, who still need to complete their round, will tee off on Saturday, May 3, from 8:15 am ET. The third round is scheduled to start on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scheffler had a remarkable time playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He started the campaign with an opening round of 10-under 61. He started the game on the first tee hole and made five birdies and an eagle on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

In the second round, Scheffler started on the tenth hole and made an eagle on the front nine, while on the back, he made six birdies for a round of 8-under 63. It's Scottie Scheffler's ninth event of the season.

He had started the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a solid T9 finish. He then recorded T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. Scottie Scheffler has had some amazing finishes this season, including T3 at The Genesis Invitational, T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, 4th at the Masters in Augusta and T8 in his last outing at the RBC Heritage.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a regular PGA Tour event and has a cutline after 36 holes. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, May 4.

