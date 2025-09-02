Miles Russell pens an emotional message after grabbing the Junior PLAYERS trophy for the second time

Miles Russell has etched his name into the history books by becoming the first-ever two-time champion of The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex. The Florida State University commit secured the title in what was his third appearance at the prestigious event.A few hours ago, Russell shared a series of pictures of himself from the event. The first one was of him lifting the trophy. In the caption, he shared a heartfelt message:&quot;Honored to lift the Junior Players trophy for the second time! 🏆 Nothing better than getting it done in front of the home crowd. Huge thanks to @ajgagolf, the tournament staff, and all the amazing volunteers for putting on an incredible event and to my friends and family for all the support.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeading into the final round with a two-shot lead over Nicholas Logis of Austin, Texas, Russell maintained his composure under pressure. After both players shared the lead following the second round, Russell pulled ahead early, carding birdies on the par-5 second and the par-3 eighth. His most crucial moment came on the famed par-3 17th, where he sank a key birdie putt that gave him a narrow one-shot edge over Bailey Sutter of Cullman, Alabama.Playing two groups behind, Sutter mounted a fierce comeback. Starting the day at even-par, he went 3-under on the front nine and caught fire on the back, stringing together birdies on holes 11 through 13. That late-round push brought him into a tie for the lead at 8-under heading into the final hole. However, a bogey on the 18th cost him dearly, as he signed for a 7-under 65.With the pressure mounting, Russell needed only a par on the final hole to clinch the title. He delivered, finishing with a solid par and calmly sinking his final putt to seal the win.How is Miles Russell different from rival Charlie Woods?At just 15 years old, Charlie Woods is steadily building his reputation in the junior golf ranks, while Miles Russell is already testing his game against professionals. Russell recently picked up his first AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, showing that he's more than ready for the next level.Woods has been focused on USGA events and elite junior tournaments, long known as proving grounds for future stars. Meanwhile, Russell has made headlines by becoming the youngest player ever to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Though still an amateur, he’s already teed it up in PGA Tour events and has secured endorsement deals with both Nike and TaylorMade.While their paths are quite different, both young talents are making serious strides toward golf’s highest stage. With each pursuing success in their own way, the rising rivalry between Woods and Miles Russell is quickly becoming one to watch, and fans are eager to see how it unfolds.