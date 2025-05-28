Charlie Woods claims his first-ever AJGA event, beating Miles Russell

Charlie Woods secured his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, held at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. Entering the tournament ranked No. 606 on the Rolex AJGA Rankings, Woods clinched victory by three strokes with a 15-under-par total of 201, marking the lowest winning score since 2023.

Woods' performance featured a dynamic opening round of 2-under 70, characterized by eight birdies, one eagle, five bogeys, a triple bogey and three pars, all on par-3 holes. He followed with a second-round 65, including nine birdies and two bogeys, propelling him into a tie for second place. In the final round, Woods maintained his momentum, recording eight birdies and two bogeys, with seven birdies over an 11-hole stretch, to secure the lead and finish at 15-under-par.

The field at the Team TaylorMade Invitational was notably competitive, featuring five of the top 10 players on the Rolex AJGA Rankings. Among those trailing Charlie Woods were Miles Russell, the No. 1 ranked junior and youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut; Luke Colton, ranked No. 5 and a Vanderbilt commit; Tyler Watts, ranked No. 7 and a Tennessee commit; Phillip Dunham, an Alabama commit; and Jessy Huebner, a 15-year-old U.S. Open local qualifier medalist.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Charlie Woods' junior golf career, showcasing his potential and resilience in a highly competitive environment.

Why was the win at the TaylorMade Invitational so important for Charlie Woods?

Woods' performance was notable given the strength of the field, which included five of the top 10 players in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. His victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational marks a significant achievement in his junior golf career.

