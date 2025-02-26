Millionaire Paige Spiranac drops cheeky verdict on learning about nude golf course in France

Paige Spiranac recently shared a hilarious reaction upon learning about a nude golf course in France. It is the only naturist golf course in the world, and players are not required to wear anything.

On Tuesday, February 25, NUCLR Golf, a popular golf-tracking account on X, shared a photograph of La Jenny Golf Course in France and revealed that it is the world’s only nude golf course.

"At La Jenny golf course in Gironde, France, the world’s only naturist golf course, playing golf without clothes is mandatory (weather permitting) to play the 6-hole, par-20 course. 👀," NUCLR Golf wrote.

The $2 million-worth golf influencer reposted the photograph with a cheeky response.

"How people expect me to show up to golf courses," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac will be seen in the second edition of the PGA Tour's Creator Classic, which will take place on Wednesday, March 12 at TPC Sawgrass, just before the Players Championship. However, this time, she will not be on the playing field but will be part of the broadcast team for the event.

Paige Spiranac warns her followers about fake social media accounts

Recently, Paige Spiranac took to social media to warn her fans about fake accounts impersonating her and potentially scamming them.

"A friendly reminder I only have my verified social accounts," she wrote on X. "My team, my family, or I will NEVER reach out through DMs to ask for money, to talk on another platform, to sign an NDA for a small fee, or money for charity. Please protect yourself!"

The 31-year-old golf influencer also made a similar post on Instagram to warn her followers about fake Telegram and WhatsApp channels.

"Hi just a friendly reminder I don't have a telegram or anything like that," she wrote. "The only place you can talk to me directly is on Passes. One reason I have my Passes account is to help eliminate any confusion with impersonators.

"I'm doing everything I can to crack down on these fake accounts but just know I will never have a telegram, WhatsApp or anything similar to that to chat," she added.

Paige Spiranac alerts her fans about impersonators (Image via instagram@_paige.renee)

The former golfer-turned-social-media influencer is one of the most popular golf personalities. She has over 4 million Instagram followers and is the most-followed golf personality on the platform.

Besides, Spiranac has more than 1 million followers on X and TikTok. She also runs a YouTube channel, where she regularly posts golf tutorial videos for her nearly 439K subscribers.

