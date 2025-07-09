Min Woo Lee creates ‘woozy edition’ of Wimbledon’s signature drink amid PGA Tour break

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee is making the most of his downtime with a twist on Wimbledon’s signature drink. In a recent Instagram story posted on July 9, Lee shared a short 12-second video showing him mixing a British cocktail traditionally enjoyed at The Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

In the video, Woo Lee stands behind a bar counter, casually dressed in a white golf t-shirt, carefully pouring a mix of rum and Vita Coco coconut water into a tall glass. The setup includes a colorful spread of citrus slices, candy jars and Wimbledon-themed décor, with a framed photo of Centre Court in the background.

The Instagram reel was originally shared by Vitacoco, which was reshared by Lee. The caption of the reel reads:

Ad

Trending

“Min Woo Lee creates Wimbledon’s signature drink (ft. vita coco)."

Lee wrote a two-word reaction to the reel:

"Woozy Edition."

Image via Instagram, Min Woo Lee's Instagram story

Lee’s version swaps some traditional ingredients for Vita Coco coconut water, adding a tropical note to the drink. This Instagram clip is part of a collaboration with Vita Coco, a global coconut water brand that is currently promoting its products during Wimbledon 2025.

Ad

Min Woo Lee, 26, currently holds the 37th position in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s had a strong start to 2025, winning the Texas Children's Houston Open. Lee is now gearing up for the Genesis Scottish Open later this month and amid this, he was recently seen enjoying Wimbledon.

Min Woo Lee soaks in Wimbledon & F1 British GP

After a strong showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he carded an 18-under 270 to finish T13, Min Woo Lee is taking a break from competitive golf. The 26-year-old Australian is currently in the UK, using the PGA Tour break to indulge in Wimbledon and Formula 1. Lee landed in the United Kingdom ahead of the final Major of the season, The Open Championship, set to take place from July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Ad

On Monday, July 7, Lee visited Wimbledon for the first time, catching a fourth-round clash between fellow Aussie Alex De Minaur and tennis legend Novak Djokovic. Golf analyst Kyle Porter spotted him in the crowd and posted a photo on X of Lee sitting with his partner, Gracie Drennan, with a caption that read:

“Min Woo vibing hard at Wimbledon today.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Just a day earlier, Lee was seen at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit, where he experienced his first live Formula 1 race. He was especially impressed by the drivers’ ability to maintain visibility and control in rainy conditions — a nod to just how much respect he has for high-level performance in other sports. Highlighting his UK adventures, the PGA Tour’s Instagram account shared a collage of Lee’s activities, captioning it:

Ad

"Our guy @MinWoo27Lee making the most of his time in the UK🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️

Ad

Lee commented on the post:

“I’m happy, it doesn’t look like it in the pic (thx @pgatour) but first time at both events and having an absolute blast !! 👨‍🍳🤝”

The Open Championship will mark Lee’s fifth career appearance at the Major. His best finish came in 2022 when he tied for 21st.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More