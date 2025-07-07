Min Woo Lee Spotted "vibing hard" in All-White at Wimbledon with wife a day after being spotted at F1 race in UK

Min Woo Lee was last seen at the Rocket Classic where he posted an 18-under under par 270 to finish T13 with five other players. The Australian golfer is catching up on his other sport interests during his break from the PGA Tour.

Lee has reached the United Kingdom ahead of the final Major, The Open Championship, happening in Northern Ireland from July 17 to 20. During his time off from the golf course, the 26-year-old checked some experiences off his list while in the UK.

Lee headed to London on Monday, July 7, to witness the Wimbledon Championship for the first time. He cheered for fellow Aussie, Alex De Minaur during his fourth-round singles match with Novak Djokovic at the prestigious Grand Slam.

Golf analyst Kyle Porter shared a picture of Min Woo Lee alongside his partner, Gracie Drennan, seated among the crowd. Porter humorously captioned his post on X, contrasting with Lee's expression in the picture:

"Min Woo vibing hard at Wimbledon today."

Min Woo Lee also went to watch his first race at the F1 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, on Sunday. Not only was he in awe of the skills of the drivers, he hailed them for their visibility during rain.

PGA Tour shared a collage of Lee's activities on Instagram showing how he utilized his time in the UK. The caption was:

"Our guy @MinWoo27Lee making the most of his time in the UK 🇬🇧"

Lee dropped a comment on the post and jokingly clarified how he enjoyed his time despite what it looks like in the picture. The 26-year-old golfer wrote:

"I’m happy, it doesn’t look like it in the pic (thx @pgatour) but first time at both events and having an absolute blast !! 👨‍🍳🤝"

Min Woo Lee's comment on PGA Tour's post - Source - @pgatour

Lee will make his fifth appearance at the Open Championship this year, with his best finish, T21, coming in 2022.

Min Woo Lee's past performances at The Open

Woo Lee at The 152nd Open - Source: Getty

Min Woo Lee turned professional in 2019 and made his first appearance at the Open two years later. In his debut at Royal St. George's, Lee failed to make the cut.

The next year at St.Andrews, he improved his performance, as he carded a 9-under par score to finish T21. In 2023, Lee finished at T41 with a 2-over par final score at Royal Liverpool.

The Australian golfer missed the cut at the Major at Royal Troon last year and will look to exceed that performance this year.

