Min Woo Lee is in Surrey, England, for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. He shared an unboxing video with his 927,000 Instagram followers ahead of the tournamentIn the video, Lee could be seen sitting down in a purple shirt and dark gray pants, while holding a purple Lululemon box. He wrote in the caption:“WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!? Let’s have a week 🧑‍🍳 @bmwpga @lululemon”The one-time PGA Tour winner introduced himself in the video, saying that he was in London for the tournament. He stated that the activewear brand Lululemon sent him a “special box” for the week, and proceeded to reveal the contents of the box.The box was customized with Min Woo Lee’s popular catchphrase, “Let Him Cook.” Inside the box, the brand sent a personal note that read:“Yes Chef, you flew across the pond, so we whipped up a special Wentworth recipe. Hope you like the championship purple we made fresh just for you. Your Lululemon fam.”The box contained a deep purple golf shirt and black pants. They also sent a pair of mules, which Min Woo Lee said were “comfortable.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Min Woo Lee was announced as one of Lululemon’s golf ambassadors. After the announcement was made, the Perth native said that he was excited to partner with the brand to bring his “sense of fun and freshness to the game.” He gushed about the brand’s golf collection, saying it was “smart, clean, and stylish,” reflecting how he wants to feel on the course.Lee is set to tee off in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, September 11. He will compete against top golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for a share of the $9 million prize purse.The 27-year-old golfer is scheduled to tee off by 8:15 a.m. local time at Wentworth Club. He is paired with Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai, and the trio will begin play from the first tee.Has Min Woo Lee won the BMW PGA Championship before?Min Woo Lee has won three events on the DP World Tour, however, he has yet to lift a BMW PGA Championship trophy. He is making his first appearance in the tournament since he last played in 2023.In 2023, Lee teed off at Wentworth Club and finished in a tie for 14th place. He scored 11-under 277 across 72 holes and tied with Tom Hoge and two other golfers.Meanwhile, Ryan Fox clinched the title with an 18-under. In second place, Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton tied with 17-under.Min Woo Lee won his maiden DP World Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open. The following year, he won the Abrdn Scottish Open after beating Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.Lee’s third DP World Tour title was at the 2024 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, which he won by three strokes ahead of the runner-up. Should he clinch the 2024 BMW PGA Championship title, it will mark his fourth victory on the European circuit.