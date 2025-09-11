  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Min Woo Lee flaunts customised ‘what’s in the bag’ ahead of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee flaunts customised ‘what’s in the bag’ ahead of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 11, 2025 00:16 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Min Woo Lee - Image Source: Imagn

Min Woo Lee is in Surrey, England, for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. He shared an unboxing video with his 927,000 Instagram followers ahead of the tournament

Ad

In the video, Lee could be seen sitting down in a purple shirt and dark gray pants, while holding a purple Lululemon box. He wrote in the caption:

“WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!? Let’s have a week 🧑‍🍳 @bmwpga @lululemon”

The one-time PGA Tour winner introduced himself in the video, saying that he was in London for the tournament. He stated that the activewear brand Lululemon sent him a “special box” for the week, and proceeded to reveal the contents of the box.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The box was customized with Min Woo Lee’s popular catchphrase, “Let Him Cook.” Inside the box, the brand sent a personal note that read:

“Yes Chef, you flew across the pond, so we whipped up a special Wentworth recipe. Hope you like the championship purple we made fresh just for you. Your Lululemon fam.”

The box contained a deep purple golf shirt and black pants. They also sent a pair of mules, which Min Woo Lee said were “comfortable.”

Ad
Ad

Last year, Min Woo Lee was announced as one of Lululemon’s golf ambassadors. After the announcement was made, the Perth native said that he was excited to partner with the brand to bring his “sense of fun and freshness to the game.” He gushed about the brand’s golf collection, saying it was “smart, clean, and stylish,” reflecting how he wants to feel on the course.

Lee is set to tee off in the 2025 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, September 11. He will compete against top golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for a share of the $9 million prize purse.

Ad

The 27-year-old golfer is scheduled to tee off by 8:15 a.m. local time at Wentworth Club. He is paired with Matt Wallace and Aaron Rai, and the trio will begin play from the first tee.

Has Min Woo Lee won the BMW PGA Championship before?

Min Woo Lee has won three events on the DP World Tour, however, he has yet to lift a BMW PGA Championship trophy. He is making his first appearance in the tournament since he last played in 2023.

Ad

In 2023, Lee teed off at Wentworth Club and finished in a tie for 14th place. He scored 11-under 277 across 72 holes and tied with Tom Hoge and two other golfers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox clinched the title with an 18-under. In second place, Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton tied with 17-under.

Min Woo Lee won his maiden DP World Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open. The following year, he won the Abrdn Scottish Open after beating Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.

Lee’s third DP World Tour title was at the 2024 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, which he won by three strokes ahead of the runner-up. Should he clinch the 2024 BMW PGA Championship title, it will mark his fourth victory on the European circuit.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications