Min Woo Lee shares a glimpse of his practice round at Wentworth ahead of the BMW PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee is set to tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this Thursday (September 11). Ahead of the event, he posted a picture of himself from the course, giving fans a small glimpse before play gets underway.

In the picture, he was spotted wearing a blue polo shirt, paired with blue joggers. He had his classic pair of sunglasses on and completed the look with white sneakers and a white cap.

Min Woo Lee at Wentworth ahead of the BMW PGA Championship (Image via his Instagram stories)

In the next story, he also shared a picture of his Callaway golf kit, which was customized for him. It not only has his name written on it, but also his Instagram handle and logos of his sponsors.

Min Woo Lee's Golf kit at the BMW PGA Championship (Image via his Instagram stories)

Min Woo Lee's best moment of the season so far came at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, where he played some of his best golf of the year. Rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67 gave him a 20-under finish and his first win of the season. He also banked over $1.7 million with that victory.

Alongside that, Lee has collected top-20 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open, Cognizant Classic and THE PLAYERS Championship, showing he can handle pressure at big events.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, though. Lee missed the cut at three of the four Majors this season. Those weeks were setbacks, but he has kept his focus and continued to compete.

Min Woo Lee's first PGA Tour win came in 2025

Back in March, Min Woo Lee claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open, holding off World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a tense finish. Starting the final round with a four-shot lead at Memorial Park, Lee stretched it to five early on before Scheffler mounted a late charge. In the end, the Australian kept his nerve and closed out a one-shot victory.

Lee’s final round had plenty of highlights, including three birdies in a five-hole stretch that gave him breathing room. But a bogey on the 16th cut his lead back to just one. From there, he steadied himself with two solid pars to sign for a three-under 67 and seal the win. Reflecting on the moment, he said:

“To be honest, I played unbelievably up until that bogey. It's really hard. Obviously, Scottie is a wonderful golfer, and he keeps you on your toes.”

Scheffler made things interesting with birdies on five holes o his back nine, finishing at 19-under after posting a 65. He tied with Gary Woodland, who shot a course-record-tying 62 to also reach 19-under. Despite that pressure, Lee’s composure down the stretch proved enough to secure the biggest win of his PGA Tour career so far.

