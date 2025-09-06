 Min Woo Lee left 'gutted' after his favorite team suffers a narrow defeat in the AFL finals

Golfer Min Woo Lee had a tough night as his favorite team Fremantle Dockers, lost to Gold Coast in an elimination final by just one point at Optus Stadium. Gold Coast had given away a 26-point lead in the third quarter, and Fremantle looked set to win. With less than two minutes left on the clock, Fremantle led by six points.

Then, Suns defender Mac Andrew was sent forward, who kicked a set shot to level the scores with just over a minute left. Soon after, David Swallow had a set shot from 50 meters. The replays showed the kick was touched on the line. It counted as a behind, and that one point gave Gold Coast the win 11.14 (80) to 12.7 (79).

Min Woo Lee showed his feelings on September 6, with a series of three stories on Instagram. The first one was a video of the Dockers players running out. He wrote:

“still proud. Can be such a tough sport. Next few years are going to be special 💜 @freodockers”

The second story showed him on the field holding Fremantle’s big anchor prop and wearing club gear. Lee's caption said:

“Forever Freo 💜 @freodockers”

Lee's last story came after the final siren. It showed the scoreboard, and his short message said:

“gutted for the boys😢”

For the Gold Coast, it was a historic win. It was their first finals victory, and it booked them a semifinal against Brisbane next week. Fremantle had strong performances from Caleb Serong with 35 disposals and captain Alex Pearce, who took six marks in the final quarter. But in the end, the Suns found a way to win.

When Min Woo Lee called Alex de Minaur a “Legend” after the Wimbledon battle with Novak Djokovic

On July 7, Min Woo Lee was soaking up the London sports scene as he shared moments from his trip on Instagram. The Australian golfer made a stop at Wimbledon, where he watched the Round of 16 clash between Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic.

It turned out to be a match that kept fans on edge. De Minaur started strong, breaking Djokovic three times in the opening set and racing ahead early. The Serbian, valued at 240 million dollars by Celebrity Net Worth, looked unsettled at first, dealing with double faults and a shaky serve. Once the 38-year-old found his groove, the contest flipped. Djokovic came back to dominate the next three sets and advanced further in the tournament.

Even though the result did not go De Minaur’s way, Min Woo Lee was quick to praise his countryman. Posting to his Instagram story, he wrote:

“@wimbledon @alexdeminaur still a legend.”

That week in London, it wasn’t just about tennis for Min Woo Lee. He was also spotted at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix. There, he turned a rainy day into entertainment by pulling out a golf club, smacking a tennis ball, and aiming at a stack of Red Bull cans.

