Min Woo Lee drops 3-word reaction to $240M Novak Djokovic beating 26-YO tennis pro at Wimbledon

Min Woo Lee has recently posted several updates on his Instagram about his trip to London. He has been enjoying every sport there, and was even spotted in front of Silverstone, watching the Formula One Grand Prix. On July 7, he posted another Instagram story, this time enjoying tennis. He was watching Alex de Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic, and in his IG story, he even appreciated Minaur.

Minaur vs. Djokovic was a must-see for all tennis fans. Minaur dominated the match in the beginning and won the opening set. The young player was able to settle in early and broke Djokovic thrice in the opening set. The 38-year-old was also dealing with double faults and unpredictable serve placement.

Once the $240M-worth Serbian (according to Celebrity Net Worth) got settled in the second set, the momentum switched, and he won the match by winning three consecutive sets. Min Woo Lee reacted to this match by appreciating Minaur and calling him a "legend" despite the Aussie's ouster from Wimbledon's Round of 16.

"@wimbledon @alexdeminaur still a legend," Min Woo Lee mentioned in his story on Instagram.

Here's a look at Lee's Instagram story:

Min Woo Lee appreciating Alex de Minaur (Image Credit: Instagram @minwoo27lee)

Meanwhile, speaking of Min Woo Lee's presence at the British Grand Prix, he was spotted at Silverstone playing golf with an umbrella. Interestingly, he was playing with a tennis ball and firing it at some empty Red Bull cans that were stacked nearby. He was showing off his abilities by knocking down the cans every time he struck the ball.

Min Woo Lee describes how his sister, Minjee Lee, has impressed him

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee are two of the most successful siblings in golf. They had a good 2025 season, with Min Woo winning the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open and Minjee Lee winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a golf major on the LPGA. Min Woo Lee discussed her sister's victory while he was playing at the 2025 Travelers Championship, describing how she impressed him.

"Yeah, I called it a couple months ago that she was going to win, and that's very -- hopefully she gets it done on the last hole. But, yeah, it's nice to be a major, and her game is built for the majors; she's very solid, and her mental side is one of the best I've ever seen. So mix that in with some good putting and good short game and, yeah, she's going to win. So, no, it's very exciting to see her back in the winner's circle, and I'm very proud of her," Min Woo Lee mentioned (Quoted by ASAP Sports)

Following that, the golfer also stated that his sister had taught him a lot of things through this win.

"Just the way she carries herself on the golf course. She's a very level headed and she, you know, you I always say she's a robot, she is, she doesn't make that many mistakes, and she just goes along her business, so it's very cool to see that it pays off and, yeah, she's had a really successful year, so a successful career, I would say, so it's really cool" (Quoted by ASAP Sports)

Min Woo Lee currently has two major tournaments scheduled: the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship. He is undoubtedly quite popular among fans, and it will be intriguing to watch how he performs.

