Min Woo Lee has a 2-word reaction to attending the British GP & playing golf with an umbrella

Min Woo Lee recently disclosed that he has returned to London after a long time. After sharing a few Instagram stories about the food he was eating there, the Australian golfer eventually revealed how he would be attending the 2025 British Grand Prix, which is currently taking place at Silverstone. Lee reposted a video of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team on his Instagram story.
In the reel, Min Woo Lee can be seen enjoying the Grand Prix outside Silverstone. He was carrying an umbrella because the weather at Silverstone is predicted to have a high likelihood of typical unpredictable British weather, with the possibility of light rain. Apart from keeping himself from getting wet in the rain, Lee utilized the umbrella to play golf.
The golfer is seen smashing a tennis ball in the video he shared. He was shooting at some Red Bull cans, which he managed to knock down perfectly. Min Woo Lee, after publishing this reel on his Instagram account, posted a nice caption that read:
"F1 baby! 😮💨"
Talking about his story, here's a look at it:
Min Woo Lee is currently scheduled to compete at the Genesis Scottish Open. The event begins on Wednesday, July 9, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland. The DP World Tour and PGA Tour jointly sanction this event as part of the Rolex Series. The tournament will feature a total prize money of $9 million.
Min Woo Lee almost removed his name from the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Min Woo Lee recently competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He performed admirably in the tournament, finishing with a total score of 270 after four rounds, which was 18 strokes under par. He finished the tournament tied for 13th place and earned a total of $172,000 for his efforts. Surprisingly, at one point, he was about to withdraw from the contest.
After the tournament, the Australian golfer provided this update to the fans. He revealed that he was suffering from a back strain that was becoming worse by the day. Despite the fact that he was about to withdraw his name, Lee chose to go ahead and finish the competition. He revealed this in an Instagram story with the following caption:
"Tough Friday with a strained back, close to withdrawing, but happy with a grind and a solid weekend now. R&R now."
Following this event, Lee dropped his participation in the John Deere Classic. Right now, his next scheduled PGA Tour tournament is the season's final Major, The Open Championship.