Min Woo Lee makes hilarious request to musician with 898K followers on Instagram

Min Woo Lee celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, July 27, while on a break from professional golf. The Australian golfer last competed at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut after carding a 5-over par score at the end of the first two rounds.

Ad

Lee seems to have been enjoying his time off the golf course for the past week. While celebrating his birthday, he enjoyed his night out at the American DJ, Illenium's show at the Shambhala Music Festival. The 898K-followed musician on Instagram performed in Salmo, British Columbia, where Lee was in attendance.

Lee shared his appreciation for Illenium along with pictures of the musician on his Instagram stories. In one of them, Lee made a hilarious request asking if he could have a go at the DJ deck. He captioned the stories:

Ad

Trending

"What a night 🤝 thanks beast @illenium"

"Can I spin the wheel on the dj deck" @illenium 😂"

Screenshots of Min Woo Lee's Instagram stories - Source: @minwoo27lee on Instagram

Min Woo Lee also spent some time earlier this week with his friend and pop star Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The trio played a round of golf and spent their night at a star-studded party in West Hollywood.

Ad

How has Min Woo Lee performed this season?

Min Woo Lee claimed his first win on the PGA Tour this year. The 27-year-old golfer turned professional in 2019, but a victory on the Tour had long eluded him. Lee won the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2025 after defeating World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by one stroke. Lee shot a 20-under par score of 260 to seal the victory.

Ad

Min Woo Lee after his win at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025- Source: Getty

Lee has played 16 events so far this year and made the cut in 12 of them. He missed the cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. At the first Major, the Masters tournament, Lee finished in the solo 49th position.

Ad

While the Houston Open win remains his only Top 10 finish (barring his win), Lee has six Top 25 finishes this season. He kicked off the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished at T17, followed by T12 at the WM Phoenix Open.

At the Cognizant Classic, Min Woo Lee finished in a seven-way tie for 11th and was tied for 20th at the Players Championship. The Australian golfer shared a tie for 13th with five others at the Rocket Classic.

Lee has also decided to skip the upcoming PGA Tour event, the Wyndham Championship. The event is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3 at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More