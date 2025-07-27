Min Woo Lee enjoys "the famous Hailey Bieber smoothie" after a game of golf

Min Woo Lee was spotted having the 'famous Hailey Bieber smoothie' following some rounds of golf at Riviera Country Club on Saturday, July 26. A few months ago, the PGA Tour professional gained spotlight when Hailey's husband and popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber facetimed to congratulate him following Houston Open win.
Lee has had a rough time dealing with the major championships of this season. He had to depart before the weekend in the last two majors, the US Open and the British Open. Now, he is enjoying a temporary break from competitions.
Amid this much-needed time off, Min Woo Lee shared a video on his Instagram story where he was seen training on the greens with his clubs. Following the short game session he had, Lee took some time to visit Erewhon, a popular grocery chain near the Pacific Palisades.
The Australian golfer shared a picture of him having a sip of the special Hailey Bieber's Erewhon Strawberry Skin Glazed Smoothie. Min Woo Lee shared a snap of his drink, tagging the organic and beverage brand as well. He wrote in the caption:
"Turned into a big @erewhon fan The famous @haileybieber smoothie."
Take a look at the PGA Tour professional's Instagram story:
Min Woo Lee seemingly came Sunset Boulevard from a golf session he had at Riviera Country Club. He was accompanied by some of his friends like Zach Capelli, Chloe Rothstein, and Cameron Azoff.
The golfer also shared a picture from the Riviera greens, posing with all of his friends before the golf session. Take a look at Min Woo Lee's story before he shared snaps of Hailey Bieber smoothie:
It's worth noting that Lee has been in touch with Justin and Hailey Bieber for quite some time now.
Min Woo Lee parties with Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Lee's friendship is not new to the fans. The year that started with a facetime, now wtinessed Lee and Bieber hanging out together at West Hollywood. Enjoying his temporary PGA Tour break, the 26-year-old golfer was recently spotted partying with the iconic pop singer and his wife.
Following the musician's album, Swag's release, Spotify hosted a celebration for the surprise drop, which also featured Justin's clothing brand. On July 27, 2025, Min Woo Lee was there at the Swag X Skylrk Party playing some rounds with the singer and his partner.
In a post shared on Instagram by Bieber, the one-time PGA Tour winner was snapped along with Hailey and Justin at the party in West Hollywood. The trio were going through a quick session of golf.
Take a look at Bieber's Instagram post:
The golfer's presence at the star-studded party was another example of his close relationship with Justin Bieber.