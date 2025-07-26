Min Woo Lee poses with $200 million worth Canadian pop singer amid his PGA Tour break

Min Woo Lee is enjoying some time off from the PGA Tour and recently linked up with global music icon Justin Bieber. The Australian golfer, who missed the cut at the 153rd Open Championship, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 26, to share a picture with Bieber during a private event in Los Angeles.Lee kept his caption simple, posting three goat emojis, a popular symbol often used to show praise or hype. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe duo is known to be close friends. After Lee’s breakthrough win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this year, he revealed that he FaceTimed Bieber following the victory. Speaking to Australian media, Lee shared that their friendship began over social media through golf content and has since grown, with Bieber often sending his golf swing videos for feedback.“Yeah, you can say I’m his coach,” Lee joked (via Fox Sports).Bieber, who has a reported net worth of $200 million and over 294 million Instagram followers, also congratulated Min Woo Lee publicly via an Instagram post after the latter's Houston Open win.How has Min Woo Lee performed in 2025 so far?Min Woo Lee has played 16 events on the PGA Tour this season, recording one win and six top-25s. He has missed the cut in five events and currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings and 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking.Here are all of his results in 2025:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T17, -11WM Phoenix Open – T12, -13The Genesis Invitational – 48, +4Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T11, -13Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT, +7THE PLAYERS Championship – T20, -4Texas Children's Houston Open – 1st, -20Masters Tournament – 49, +6RBC Heritage – T61, -2Truist Championship – T51, -1PGA Championship – CUT, +4The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T49, +10U.S. Open – CUT, +9Travelers Championship – T63, +5Rocket Classic – T13, -18The Open Championship – CUT, +5As per his performance stats in 2025, Min Woo Lee currently ranks 57th in Strokes Gained: Total with a value of 0.414. His overall tee-to-green game places him 77th, while he stands 94th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. His approach play has been a weaker area, ranking 142nd with a negative value of -0.254. However, he has performed strongly around the greens, ranking 12th in that category. On the greens, he ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Putting.In terms of power, Lee's longest recorded drive is 386 yards, placing him 100th. His average driving distance is 314.0 yards (14th), while his average across all drives is 302.0 yards (23rd). His driving accuracy stands at 55.13%, ranking 139th.Min Woo Lee’s lowest round this season is 63, which ranks T32. He averages 3.84 birdies per round (71st) and has made a total of 215 birdies so far, ranking 88th. He has recorded four eagles this season, ranking 118th in total eagles and 136th in holes per eagle.