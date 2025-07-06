Min Woo Lee gets a ‘warm welcome’ in the UK with Indian delicacy ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Min Woo Lee is gearing up to make his second DP World Tour start of the year at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in The Renaissance Club, Scotland. Upon his arrival in London, he shared a picture of the welcome meal he enjoyed.
Lee first posted a picture of the scenic streets of London, writing:
“What’s goood.”
Afterwards, Lee shared another picture of his dinner– a delicious-looking spread of Pitta bread, rice, and other Indian delicacies. The caption read:
“Warm welcome Indian food hit diffy here.”
The Genesis Scottish Open kicks off on July 10, and Min Woo Lee will attempt to claim his fourth DP World Tour title in the event. He won the same tournament in 2021 after beating Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.
Lee won his maiden European tour title in 2020 when he dominated the ISPS Handa Vic Open with a 19-under 269. His third title was the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, which he won with a 20-under 264.
How many PGA Tour titles does Min Woo Lee have?
Min Woo Lee claimed his first and only PGA Tour title four months ago at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. He won the tournament with a one-stroke margin ahead of World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and four-time PGA Tour winner Gary Woodland.
After his dominating performance, the 26-year-old golfer shared a post on Instagram, saying he was happy to have finally won after many disappointments. His post read:
“Golf can be a game of disappointments and failure. But time to celebrate the W. Time to have my first two weeks off for the year. Thank you all for the love & support ❤️.”
So far this year, Min Woo Lee has made 15 starts on the PGA Tour and has had a decent run. With six top-25 finishes, he missed the cut in three events and made the cut in 12. He kicked off the year with a T17 result at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Perth-born golfer competed in the first three major tournaments of the year and made the cut in one. He finished in a solo 49th position at the Masters Tournament in Augusta and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open. Next week, he will be in the field for the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, aiming to make a strong comeback.