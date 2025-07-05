Min Woo Lee takes playful shot at $1.2B-worth NBA icon’s golf swing with cheeky callback

Min Woo Lee recently playfully roasted NBA Icon LeBron James over his latest golf swing video. The NBA superstar, now worth an estimated $1.2 billion according to Forbes, shared a new Instagram video on July 4. Standing at the tee in a striped polo, cigar in hand, and a confident stance, LeBron launched a drive.

In the caption, LeBron wrote:

"Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy o Boy it's a mind fuck to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾‍♂️. Got a long ass way to go at this sport and I'll still be some 💩 but hey it's a great time out there! @teamswish asked me for a vid so here you go my guy! Slid 4 is so funny to me! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @siancotton_ @rometrav @ernieramos @chillwill03 @smallzthevillain when we going back out there?? LET'S GO!!!"

With reactions pouring in, one comment stole the show, coming from Australian golfer Min Woo Lee, who delivered a light jab, writing:

“come a long way since the topgolf video 😅”

Min Woo Lee's comment under LeBron James' Instagram post

Lee was referencing the now-infamous 2022 clip of LeBron at Topgolf, where the basketball legend’s swing went viral for its rough form and wild follow-through. LeBron’s swing was powerful but lacked control, and it became an internet favorite for all the wrong reasons.

Lee, 26, has become one of the most exciting players on the PGA and DP World Tours. His win at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this year has solidified his status. Apart from that, Min Woo Lee was close to withdrawing from the Rocket Classic, where he appeared last week.

Battling through pain, Min Woo Lee grinds out a top-15 finish at the Rocket Classic

Min Woo Lee came close to withdrawing from the Rocket Classic after tweaking his back during Friday’s round, but the Australian golfer chose to continue. Lee ended up finishing strong at the Detroit Golf Club. The 25-year-old, who entered the second round on June 27 dealing with discomfort, struggled to a 1-over 73 that day.

Despite the physical setback, Lee made the cut and returned over the weekend. He fired back-to-back rounds of 68 and 66 on Saturday and Sunday, finishing the tournament at 18-under-par. That late surge propelled him into a tie for 13th on the leaderboard and earned him $172,000 in prize money. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lee reflected on the weekend grind and announced a brief break from the PGA Tour. He wrote:

“Tough Friday with a strained back, close to withdrawing but happy with a grind and a solid weekend now. R&R now.”

Lee will skip this week’s John Deere Classic and is expected to return for the final major of the year, The Open Championship, scheduled for July 18–21 at Royal Troon in Scotland. The Rocket Classic was ultimately won by 20-year-old South African Aldrich Potgieter, who clinched his first PGA Tour victory and pocketed $1.728 million in prize money.

