Min Woo Lee makes history with third career title on three different continents with 2023 Macau Open win

Min Woo Lee won the 2023 Macau Open after defeating Thai golfer Poom Saksansin by a margin of two strokes. This was his third victory on three different continents.

He shot four rounds of 62, 64, 65 and 63 to get to a score of 30 under par and despite Saksansin's closing round of 63, the latter was left with a two strokes deficit.

The 25-year-old registered his first victory on the Asian Tour and also became the fifth Aussie golfer to win the Macau Open.

After the win, Min Woo Lee was quoted by Golf Digest Middle East as saying,

"I love it. As soon as the week started, I had a couple of days rest because of the typhoon, and the course was looking amazing from the beginning. Obviously, it was pretty bad for a couple of days there, so it was props to the green keepers for keeping the course in such good condition."

Exploring Min Woo Lee's career victories so far

The 25-year-old Australian golfer started his professional career after a successful run as an amateur golfer in 2019. In the very first season, he gave a glimpse of his great skillset after he finished fourth in the Saudi International and tied for fifth in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, two of the DP World Tour events.

Min Woo Lee registered his first professional victory at the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open, a tournament co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour. He defeated Ryan Fox by a margin of two strokes at the 13th Beach Golf Links, Barwon Heads, Australia.

In 2021, the Aussie golfer defeated the likes of Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the Scottish Open. This win earned him a berth at that year's Open Championship where he eventually went on to miss the cut.

Just recently in the 2023 Macau Open at Macau Golf and Country Club, Min Woo Lee defeated Poom Saksansin to register his third professional victory.

How has Min Woo Lee performed in 2023 so far?

The Australian golfer has played a total of 23 tournaments, 15 on the PGA tour and eight on the DP World Tour in 2023. He has missed the cut only in four of them and all came on the American golf circuit.

Apart from his victory at the 2023 Macau Open, his top performance came at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship where Min Woo Lee finished tied for second on the leaderboard. He also registered a solo third finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

He was also seen playing sensational golf at the The Players Championship. He managed to finish tied for sixth spot on the leaderboard. He also recorded his career best Major finish at this year's US Open, where he finished tied for fifth place.