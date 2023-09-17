Ryan Fox shares his thoughts after winning the BMW PGA Championship: “Didn't think I would be talking to you after the 3rd hole today”

Ryan Fox had a fairytale ending to his journey in the BMW PGA Championship as he turned out to be an underdog winner with a score of under-18. With prominent golfers like Tyrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland close on his trail, Fox had an intense battle in the final round.

Fox secured his 4th DP World Tour victory in the final round in spectacular fashion. Many believed Hatton would stroll towards victory however, consecutive birdies helped him climb the leaderboard and eventually win the event.

While speaking with Sky Sports after his fabulous victory, Ryan Fox was surprised and was almost sure he wouldn't end up as the winner after his performance in the 3rd hole on the final day. However, he was confident throughout the journey and didn't miss a single shot after several bogeys.

"I certainly didn't think I would be talking to you after the third hole today."

Fox added via Sky Sports:

"To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started the day, it's amazing. I played great. Pretty much didn't miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go in and it was pretty cool feeling on the last to sort of know I had one to win and actually make it."

Tyrell Hatton displays mixed emotions following his 'close-call' to Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox turned out to be the surprise winner for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. However, Tyrell Hatton was in the running since the first day and wanted to taste victory before leaving for the Ryder Cup. Sadly, he was beaten on the final day.

Nonetheless, Hatton wasn't dissapointed with his game and instead believes he had a good game. During his post-match interview, Hatton gave a shout-out to Ryan Fox while confessing he had a great week.

"It's definitely mixed emotions. It was nice to have a great week, and now to get ready for The Ryder Cup, so I take some confidence from that into that week."

Tyrell Hatton added via Sky Sports:

"But seeing Foxy out there, a pretty special 13 holes. Not sure I'll be disappointed with the tee shot on 15, started raining pretty heavy. It is what it is. Tried my best and it was a great week."

With the Ryder Cup just days away, Tyrell Hatton and his teammates from Europe will prepare for the ultimate competition with team USA. On the other hand, Ryan Fox will savour his first DP World Tour win of the season.