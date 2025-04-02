Min Woo Lee reacts to $105.8M-worth NBA icon’s ‘GOAT’ scoring spree 

Min Woo Lee reacted to NBA Star Stephen Curry’s scoring spree. Besides golf, Lee also takes a keen interest in the NBA and praised four-time NBA champion Curry, who scored 52 points as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 on Tuesday, April 1.

After the match, Lee reshared the post by the Golden State Warriors to highlight Curry's accomplishment and captioned the Instagram Story:

“52!!! 🐐 👨🏽‍🍳”

Stephen Curry ( via Min Woo Lee's Instagram story)

Notably, before this, Stephen Curry, who is worth $105.8 million (via Forbes) had also praised Min Woo Lee after the Aussie golfer clinched the 2025 Houston Open title. Curry reshared a post of Lee's win on his Instagram Story and wrote:

“Let’s goooooo!”

Lee won the tournament with a score of 20 under to clinch his maiden PGA Tour win. He shot 66 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 64 with five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 63 and 67 with seven and four birdies, respectively.

Before that, Lee played at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at T20 after he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard.

Besides his Houston Open win, Lee's best performances came at the WM Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at T12 and T17 with a score of 13 under 271 and 11 under 277, respectively.

Exploring Min Woo Lee's performances in the 2024 season

Min Woo Lee had two top-10 finishes in the 2024 PGA Tour season, including a T2 at the Cognizant Classic and a T2 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Lee opened his 2024 season at The American Express, where he finished T21, carding 20 under 268, and his last tournament of 2024 was the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he placed T27 with a score of 8 under 272.

On that note, here is a look at Lee's performance last season:

The American Express: T21, 65-66-70-67, 268 (-20)

Farmers Insurance Open: T43, 72-68-72-73, 285 (-3)

WM Phoenix Open: T71, 71-69-71-73, 284 (E)

Cognizant Classic: T2, 67-70-66-67, 270 (-14)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T44, 69-73-76-73, 291 (+3)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T54, 73-70-73-70, 286 (-2)

Valspar Championship: Missed cut

Masters Tournament: T22, 74-74-75-69, 292 (+4)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T24, 66-68-66-69, 269 (-15)

PGA Championship: T26, 72-66-70-67, 275 (-9)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T24, 69-68-68-74, 279 (-1)

U.S. Open: T21, 73-69-72-71, 285 (+5)

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T2, 68-68-66-69, 271 (-17)

Genesis Scottish Open: T73, 67-70-70-75, 282 (+2)

The Open: Missed cut

Wyndham Championship: Missed cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22, 70-68-70-66, 274 (-6)

Procore Championship: T32, 68-69-73-71, 281 (-7)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T27, 69-69-69-65, 272 (-8)

