Steph Curry's drops 2-word comment to hype Min Woo Lee's Houston Open triumph

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry might have had a game on Sunday, but he still managed to get the news on Min Woo Lee's big win. The Australian golfer took home the 2025 Houston Open, which was his first-ever PGA Tour victory. Curry is a huge fan of the sport and loved the 24-year-old's triumph in Texas.

In a post on his Instagram stories, the four-time NBA champion shared an image of Min's big win in Houston. The golfer hoisted the trophy after beating the runner-ups, Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, with a margin of victory of just one stroke.

Curry also wrote a two-word caption to hype up the huge W:

"Let's goooooo!"

Steph Curry shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @stephencurry30 on IG)

Min Woo Lee is now ranked 22nd in the world after his Houston Open win. It's his fifth Top-10 finish, which should give him a lot of confidence heading into the Masters Tournament next month.

Steph Curry eyes PGA Tour after NBA career

There's no question that golf is Steph Curry's second favorite sport after basketball. Curry plays it whenever he can and won the 2023 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Speaking to Golf Digest in May 2024, the Golden State Warriors superstar shared his plans after retiring from the NBA. He's looking at possibly qualifying for the PGA Tour, which is a tough task even for someone who loves to play golf.

"I don’t know what the path is," Curry said. "All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see."

If Curry successfully plays in the PGA Tour, he'll join other non-golf athletes such as Tony Romo, Mark Rypien, Billy Joe Tolliver, John Smoltz, Rick Rhoden and Yevgeny Kafelnikov to do it.

How did Steph Curry fall in love with golf?

Due to his father, Dell Curry, Steph was able to play golf at an early age, but he didn't fall in love with it until he was about 10 years old. The Warriors superstar told NBA.com in July 2023 that he can't explain where the passion for the sport came from.

"I get way more nervous on the first tee of any event than basketball," Curry said. "I still get butterflies on the court, but that’s my happy place. It’s something about this game. I don’t know how to explain it, but it brings a lot out of you."

In addition to playing the sport, Steph has also invested in several programs that promote golf in the youth.

