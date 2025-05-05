Min Woo Lee reacts to a $ 240M-worth NBA superstar's big playoffs outing

Min Woo Lee took a week off from the PGA Tour and enjoyed his time away from the game by watching some NBA games. He watched the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets yesterday (May 4) on television and reacted to the legendary golfer Steph Curry's incredible outing.

Ad

Lee shared a video on his Instagram and reacted to Curry's amazing performance in the game with a handshake emoji while tagging him.

Min Woo Lee reacts to Steph Curry’s incredible playoff performance. Image via Instagram @minwoo27lee

He posted another story showcasing the final score as the Golden State Warriors won the match with a score of 103 to 89 against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Trending

Min Woo Lee congratulates Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors win against the Houston Rockets. Image via @minwoo27lee

Steph Curry, who is worth $240 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was the highest scorer of the side as he scored 22 points in total, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter. This assisted his team, the Golden State Warriors, to win their first-round series against the Houston Rockets after finishing 7th in the regular season and proceeding into the playoffs.

Ad

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee took a two-week break after the RBC Heritage and said he hasn't had two weeks off since the start of the year.

"Yeah, I'll play next week and then I'll definitely take a nice two weeks off. I haven't taken two weeks off since the beginning of the year. Mentally, I'm probably not as fresh as I probably should have been, but I'd rather a win than be fresh. It was nice to obviously get the win. PGA TOUR winner now, and I think I'll have a nice celebration when I have two weeks off," Lee said at a press conference (via ASAP Sports).

Ad

Lee won the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open a couple of weeks before the Masters and registered the first PGA Tour win of his career.

Is Min Woo Lee competing in the Truist Championship 2025?

The Truist Championship 2025 is one of the seven Signature Tour events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the tournament will have prominent names in the field, including the Australian golfer Min Woo Lee.

Ad

Here's the complete field for the Truist Championship 2025:

Ludvig Åberg Byeong Hun An Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Jacob Bridgeman Sam Burns Brian Campbell Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Cam Davis Jason Day Thomas Detry Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Ryan Gerard Lucas Glover Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Adam Hadwin Brian Harman Russell Henley Garrick Higgo Joe Highsmith Tom Hoge Rasmus Højgaard Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Michael Kim Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Keith Mitchell Collin Morikawa Alex Noren Andrew Novak Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith J.T. Poston Aaron Rai Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Adam Scott J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Michael Thorbjornsen Erik van Rooyen Gary Woodland Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More