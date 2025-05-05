  • home icon
Min Woo Lee reacts to a $ 240M-worth NBA superstar's big playoffs outing

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 05, 2025 15:45 GMT
Min Woo Lee reacts to NBA stars' big playoff outing. Image via Getty Images
Min Woo Lee reacts to NBA stars’ big playoff outing. Image via Getty Images

Min Woo Lee took a week off from the PGA Tour and enjoyed his time away from the game by watching some NBA games. He watched the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets yesterday (May 4) on television and reacted to the legendary golfer Steph Curry's incredible outing.

Lee shared a video on his Instagram and reacted to Curry's amazing performance in the game with a handshake emoji while tagging him.

Min Woo Lee reacts to Steph Curry's incredible playoff performance. Image via Instagram @minwoo27lee
Min Woo Lee reacts to Steph Curry’s incredible playoff performance. Image via Instagram @minwoo27lee

He posted another story showcasing the final score as the Golden State Warriors won the match with a score of 103 to 89 against the Houston Rockets.

Min Woo Lee congratulates Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors win against the Houston Rockets. Image via @minwoo27lee
Min Woo Lee congratulates Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors win against the Houston Rockets. Image via @minwoo27lee

Steph Curry, who is worth $240 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was the highest scorer of the side as he scored 22 points in total, with 14 of those points coming in the fourth quarter. This assisted his team, the Golden State Warriors, to win their first-round series against the Houston Rockets after finishing 7th in the regular season and proceeding into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee took a two-week break after the RBC Heritage and said he hasn't had two weeks off since the start of the year.

"Yeah, I'll play next week and then I'll definitely take a nice two weeks off. I haven't taken two weeks off since the beginning of the year. Mentally, I'm probably not as fresh as I probably should have been, but I'd rather a win than be fresh. It was nice to obviously get the win. PGA TOUR winner now, and I think I'll have a nice celebration when I have two weeks off," Lee said at a press conference (via ASAP Sports).
Lee won the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open a couple of weeks before the Masters and registered the first PGA Tour win of his career.

Is Min Woo Lee competing in the Truist Championship 2025?

The Truist Championship 2025 is one of the seven Signature Tour events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the tournament will have prominent names in the field, including the Australian golfer Min Woo Lee.

Here's the complete field for the Truist Championship 2025:

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Daniel Berger
  4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  5. Akshay Bhatia
  6. Keegan Bradley
  7. Jacob Bridgeman
  8. Sam Burns
  9. Brian Campbell
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. Wyndham Clark
  12. Eric Cole
  13. Corey Conners
  14. Cam Davis
  15. Jason Day
  16. Thomas Detry
  17. Nick Dunlap
  18. Austin Eckroat
  19. Harris English
  20. Tony Finau
  21. Matt Fitzpatrick
  22. Tommy Fleetwood
  23. Rickie Fowler
  24. Ryan Gerard
  25. Lucas Glover
  26. Max Greyserman
  27. Ben Griffin
  28. Adam Hadwin
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Russell Henley
  31. Garrick Higgo
  32. Joe Highsmith
  33. Tom Hoge
  34. Rasmus Højgaard
  35. Max Homa
  36. Viktor Hovland
  37. Sungjae Im
  38. Stephan Jaeger
  39. Michael Kim
  40. Si Woo Kim
  41. Chris Kirk
  42. Min Woo Lee
  43. Shane Lowry
  44. Robert MacIntyre
  45. Hideki Matsuyama
  46. Denny McCarthy
  47. Rory McIlroy
  48. Maverick McNealy
  49. Keith Mitchell
  50. Collin Morikawa
  51. Alex Noren
  52. Andrew Novak
  53. Matthieu Pavon
  54. Taylor Pendrith
  55. J.T. Poston
  56. Aaron Rai
  57. Justin Rose
  58. Xander Schauffele
  59. Adam Scott
  60. J.J. Spaun
  61. Jordan Spieth
  62. Sam Stevens
  63. Sepp Straka
  64. Nick Taylor
  65. Sahith Theegala
  66. Justin Thomas
  67. Davis Thompson
  68. Michael Thorbjornsen
  69. Erik van Rooyen
  70. Gary Woodland
  71. Cameron Young
  72. Will Zalatoris
