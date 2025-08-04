Min Woo Lee reacts to sister’s major achievement for the 2025 Major Championship series

Min Woo Lee has been pretty vocal about supporting his sister, Minjee Lee. They have both had a fantastic season this year, and Minjee has recently received one of the LPGA's most prestigious honors. She was named the Rolex Annika Major Award winner, which is granted to the golfer with the best record in the five majors combined.Minjee Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and has one top 10, two top 20, and a 22nd-place finish in the other LPGA majors. This was enough for her to outperform the other golfers and win the award. The LPGA Tour uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to Minjee Lee receiving this big award. The caption to the post stated,&quot;The top performer at the 2025 major championships? None other than Minjee Lee. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner is your 2025 @rolex ANNIKA Major Award recipient 🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMin Woo Lee responded under the post, expressing his joy at his sister's incredible achievement. Min Woo's remark included a handshake and heart emoji, as it read:&quot;🤝❤️&quot;Min Woo Lee's comment under Minjee Lee's post (Image Credit: Instagram @lpga_tour)Talking about Min Woo Lee, he has also had a fantastic season this year. He has been really consistent, and he even won his first PGA Tour event, the Texas Children Houston Open, which was held this season at Memorial Park Golf Course.Min Woo finished the tournament with a total score of 260, which was 20 shots below par. For this win, he received a total of $1,710,000. Interestingly, with this victory, the Lee siblings became the third brother-sister duo to win an LPGA and a PGA Tournament.Min Woo Lee believes that his sister Minjee Lee is a &quot;Robot&quot;2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: Previews - Source: GettyFollowing his big victory at Memorial Park Golf Course, Min Woo Lee spoke briefly about Minjee Lee, claiming that she is a robot and a master of the game of golf. When asked who was better between them, Min Woo stated that he would hit further if they played on his course, but on their respective courses, it would be a tight matchup.Min Woo Lee stated that Minjee was a robot capable of hitting 19 out of 18 fairways. The golfer stated:&quot;I think if we play from the same tees, I'll smoke her because I hit it very far, but if she played from her tees and I played from mine, it would be pretty close. I think she's got the long putter in now, so she can putt, and she's doing really good over the last couple months putting. Over the long run, I think she might beat me. She's a robot.&quot;Min Woo added,&quot;She probably would have hit 19 fairways out of 18 fairways because she's a robot. She's very straightforward, and she controls the ball so well. Over time, she'll probably win, but if there was a little short sprint, I might win. It's very cool to have a sister that's really good at golf, and she's going to win soon, too.&quot;Interestingly, it took Minjee Lee four months after this statement to win her first tournament of the season, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.