Watch: Charley Hull nearly takes out Minjee Lee during Round 3 of the AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull and Minjee Lee are playing the AIG Women's Open at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, which began on July 31. During Round 3 of the tournament, it was reported that one of Hull's tee shots almost hit Lee, nearly causing a horrible incident.Golf.com reported on X, including a video of Hull hitting a tremendous tee shot that landed just in front of Minjee Lee, who was completing her rounds on the course. Lee was focusing on her second shot on the fairway when Hull's ball landed directly in front of her, giving her a minor shock. The caption read:&quot;Charley Hull's tee shot nearly took out Minjee Lee. 💀&quot;So far, Charley Hull's performance in Round 3 of the AIG Women's Open has been outstanding. As of this writing, the golfer has advanced 25 places and is tied for third position. Hull is 13 holes in and has shot seven birdies (on holes 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, and 13).Minjee Lee, on the other hand, has completed her third round with a score of 4-under par, bringing her total score to 2-under par. Lee's third round had four birdies (holes 4, 8, 10, and 12) and one bogey (on hole 13). After this remarkable round, she has gained 13 places, and as of this writing, she is tied for 20th place.How did Charley Hull perform in the first and second rounds of the AIG Women's Open?AIG Women's Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyThe 29-year-old Charley Hull was one of the most anticipated golfers ahead of the AIG Women's Open. Although she had a lot of fan support, her first two rounds were not particularly encouraging. She attempted the first nine holes in Round 1, and her campaign did not start well. She had a double bogey on hole two and a bogey on hole three.Following this, Hull performed admirably, shooting four straight birdies (on holes 6, 7, 8, and 9). She struggled again on the back nine holes, shooting two birdies (on holes 11 and 18) and four bogeys (on holes 14, 15, 16, and 17). With this, she finished Round 1 with a total score of 1-over par.Charley Hull tackled the back nine holes first in Round 4, scoring two birdies (on holes 4 and 6) and two bogeys (on holes 3 and 7). She then attempted the front nine holes, shooting one bogey (on hole 10) and two birdies (on holes 13 and 18). With this effort, the golfer finished her second round with a score of 1-under par, bringing her total score to even par.