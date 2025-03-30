Min Woo Lee rides ‘autopilot’ putting streak to Texas Children's Houston Open lead

Min Woo Lee played the third round of 63 at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Saturday, March 29, and jumped one spot on the leaderboard to take the lead in the game at 17-under. He is in contention to win the PGA Tour event.

Ad

He played the bogey-free third round for 7-under 63. He made four birdies on the front and three on the back nine. During the post-round press conference of the Houston Open on Saturday, Min Woo Lee reflected on his performance, saying (via Tee Scripts):

"I just got told that I had one eight-putts (sic) in a row or something like that and 10 putts in 10 holes. Yeah, I guess it was a little autopilot early on. Very solid day again. The last couple days were really good.

Ad

Trending

"Today was a really long day, I need to get back into bed. But maybe that's what I have to do, I might have to do two warmups, two physio sessions and maybe I can shoot 7 under all the time. No, it was great fun and very solid overall," he added.

Min Woo Lee started his game at the Texas Children's Houston Open with an opening round of 66 and managed his good game even in the second round of the tournament and shot 64.

Ad

Lee started the 2025 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he carded the four rounds of 69, 71, 68, and 69 to settle in T17 position, followed by T12 at the WM Phoenix Open.

He then settled in solo 48th at The Genesis Invitational, T11 at the Cognizant Classic, and T20 at The Players Championship. Out of six events he played on the Tour this season, he had only missed one cut, and finally, this week, he is in contention to win the title.

Ad

Min Woo Lee opens up about his plans for the final round of Houston Open

In the post-round press conference, Min Woo Lee also reflected on his plans for the final round of the tournament. He said (via Tee Scripts):

"I mean, so it was between 3-wood and driver. I know if I just hit a good driver I can either get it past the pin or around the green as long as I don't hit it right, in the water, and you're kind of aiming right at the bunkers and hitting a cut. I mean, why not? I'm an aggressive player. And the tees were forward, so I would have probably had to hit 8-iron off that tee to get a wedge out. I trust my game."

The final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open will start at 10:00 a.m. CDT, on Sunday, March 30, with Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, and Emiliano Grillo starting the game on the first tee hole, while Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, and Eric Cole will tee off on the tenth. Min Woo Lee will start his game for the final round at 12:01 on the first tee hole in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Ryan Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback