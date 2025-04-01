Min Woo Lee's Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 victory skyrockets the PGA Tour's viewership to 2.676M viewers

Min Woo Lee won the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas. He had an incredible week as he carded -20 for the event and won his first PGA Tour event by a stroke.

This victory assisted and boosted the PGA Tour's viewership numbers, which were under scrutiny earlier this year. NBC, the official broadcaster of the event, saw around 2.676 million viewers on the final day, which was up by 44% from 1.858 million last year.

Josh Carpenter, a prominent golf journalist, shared a tweet on X and revealed the viewership numbers of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.

"The Min Woo Effect. NBC draws 2.676M viewers for the final round of the Houston Open (no streaming). That's up 44% from 1.858M last year (Jaeger). This event replaced the old Match Play. That event drew 2.033M in 2023 (Burns) and 1.813M in 2022 (Scheffler)."

Moreover, he also revealed that NBC averaged 2.221 million viewers, which is an increase of 34% compared to last year when Stephan Jäger won the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 by a stroke.

Additionally, the tournament featured prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and others. So, along with Min Woo Lee's impressive performance, the strong field assisted in increasing the viewership numbers for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. (All golfers who made the cut).

1. Min Woo Lee -20

T2. Gary Woodland -19

T2. Scottie Scheffler -19

4. Sami Valimaki -17

T5. Wyndham Clark -15

T5. Taylor Pendrith -15

T5. Rory McIlroy -15

T5. Alejandro Tosti -15

T9. Ryan Gerard -14

T9. Mackenzie Hughes -13

T11. Lee Hodges -12

T11. Rico Hoey -12

T11. Stephan Jaeger -12

T11. Isaiah Salinda -12

T15. Eric Cole -11

T15. Hayden Springer -11

T15. Ryan Fox -11

T18. Joel Dahmen -10

T18. Chris Gotterup -10

T18. Sam Stevens -10

T18. Harry Hall -10

T18. Harris English -10

T18. Victor Perez -10

T18. Ben Griffin -10

T18. Kevin Yu -10

T18. Keith Mitchell -10

T27. Jason Day -9

T27. Nate Lashley -9

T27. Davis Thompson -9

T27. Jake Knapp -9

T27. Jesper Svensson -9

T32. Michael Kim -8

T32. Rasmus Højgaard -8

T32. Chandler Phillips -8

T32. Tony Finau -8

T32. Charles Reiter -8

T32. Maverick McNealy -8

T32. Nico Echavarria -8

T39. Michael Thorbjornsen -7

T39. Mac Meissner -7

T39. Adam Hadwin -7

T39. Taylor Dickson -7

T39. Matteo Manassero -7

T39. Kurt Kitayama -7

T39. Chan Kim -7

T39. Trey Mullinax -7

T47. Emiliano Grillo -6

T47. Thomas Detry -6

T47. Ryo Hisatsune -6

T47. William Mouw -6

T47. Chad Ramey -6

T52. Patrick Rodgers -5

T52. Matt McCarty -5

T52. Jackson Suber -5

T52. Rickie Fowler -5

T52. Pierceson Coody -5

T52. Davis Riley -5

T52. David Skinns -5

T52. Trevor Cone -5

60. Sungjae Im -4

T61. Mason Andersen -3

T61. Sam Ryder -3

T61. Matthew Riedel -3

T64. Charley Hoffman -2

T64. Philip Knowles -2

T64. Antoine Rozner -2

T67. Adam Svensson -1

T67. Sahith Theegala -1

