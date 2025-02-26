Min Woo Lee sets two unique records at TGL while crushing Tiger Woods' side

Min Woo Lee was exceptional in the 12th TGL match between The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday. The 26-year-old set two unique records as his team The Bay crushed Tiger Woods' side Jupiter Links at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

First, Lee became the first player in TGL history to make two shots from off the green that directly went into the hole. He achieved the distinction after he chipped in from just under 25 feet on the sixth hole. Talking about it, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, obviously it's nice to get a win and hit some good shots. Probably hit one of the best shots of my life from that rough, so that's quite cool. Hopefully I can do that on the course this week."

Second, Min Woo Lee also achieved a TGL-record ball speed of 192 mph on the first shot of the fourth hole in the Triples format.

The Bay Golf Club comfortably thrashed Jupiter Links with a 6-3 finish and achieved their fourth victory in a row. They also became the first team to score two eagles in a TGL match. The team scored an eagle on the 6th and 9th hole.

Here's a hole-by-hole score of the twelfth TGL match:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 2: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 3: JUP 0 - 1 BAY

JUP 0 - 1 BAY Hole 4: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 5: JUP 1 - 0 BAY

JUP 1 - 0 BAY Hole 6: JUP 0 - 1 BAY

JUP 0 - 1 BAY Hole 7: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 8: JUP 0 - 0 BAY

JUP 0 - 0 BAY Hole 9: JUP 0 - 3 BAY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: JUP (Tom Kim) 1 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

JUP (Tom Kim) 1 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 11: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 0 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

JUP (Kevin Kisner) 0 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 12: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 0 BAY (Wyndham Clark) Hole 13: JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

JUP (Tom Kim) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 14: JUP (Kevin Kisner) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

JUP (Kevin Kisner) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 15: JUP (Max Homa) 0 - 1 BAY (Wyndham Clark)

Final Score:

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP): 3

The Bay Golf Club (BAY): 6

Min Woo Lee's team member Shane Lowry hopes to finish as high up to "get the best seed" in TGL playoffs

Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and Min Woo Lee of The Bay Golf Club celebrate on the ninth green during their TGL match against the Jupiter Links Golf Club - Source: Getty

The Bay Golf Club is one of the three TGL teams to qualify for the playoffs. They sit atop the points table with 8 points, thanks to their four wins in four matches.

Talking about the win, Min Woo Lee's team member Shane Lowry said (via ASAP Sports):

"We came here tonight and we really wanted to win and keep our winning streak going. You want to finish as high up as you can to get the best seed possible. Yeah, I thought we did a great job tonight. Obviously the crucial hole was the 9th and we came out on top, so that was pretty cool."

The other teams who have qualified are Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club with semifinals to be played on Monday, March 17, and Tuesday, March 18.

