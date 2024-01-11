Min Woo Lee signs clothing deal with Lululemon amid apparel sponsorship shake-up in the PGA Tour: Report

Min Woo Lee will now be sporting Lululemon clothes in his first season as a PGA Tour member after reportedly signing with the leading apparel company.
Last year, Lee was sporting Amazing Creation apparel. Amazing Creation, popularly known as Amazing Cre, is a Korean clothing brand. He last competed at the ISPS Handa Australian Open in December, wearing the Korean brand. However, from this year onwards, he will sport a different brand.
The 26-year-old Australian golfer is the second PGA Tour player to sign with Lululemon. In 2022, they signed Chinese golfer Marty Zechang Dou as their first-ever signing on the PGA Tour. However, Lee is the only active Tour member with the brand, as Dou lost his membership after finishing 132nd in the FedEx Cup 2022–23.
Lululemon Athletic is a Canadian-American apparel brand that has signed athletes from different sports in the past. Currently, they have a deal with the NHL's Connor Bedard, former NBAer and current collegiate golfer JR Smith, tennis star Leylah Fernandez, Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, and Jazz G Jordan Clarkson. They also have a deal with Team Canada until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A couple of months ago, they signed the NFL's DK Metcalf.
Lee earned the PGA Tour card after having some great results last season. He registered four top-10 finishes on the tour, including the joint-sixth finish at the Players Championship and the T5 finish at the US Open. He also won the Macau Open on the Asian Tour and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.
Will Min Woo Lee play at the Sony Open in Hawaii?
Min Woo Lee is not competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which begins on Thursday, January 11 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. He was also not featured on the playing field at the Sentry last week.
The Sony Open 2024 will be a 144-player field with a purse size of $8,300,000, and the winner will bag $1,494,000. Here's the complete field for the Sony Open 2024:
