Min Woo Lee signs clothing deal with Lululemon amid apparel sponsorship shake-up in the PGA Tour: Report

Min Woo Lee will now be sporting Lululemon clothes in his first season as a PGA Tour member after reportedly signing with the leading apparel company.

Last year, Lee was sporting Amazing Creation apparel. Amazing Creation, popularly known as Amazing Cre, is a Korean clothing brand. He last competed at the ISPS Handa Australian Open in December, wearing the Korean brand. However, from this year onwards, he will sport a different brand.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old Australian golfer is the second PGA Tour player to sign with Lululemon. In 2022, they signed Chinese golfer Marty Zechang Dou as their first-ever signing on the PGA Tour. However, Lee is the only active Tour member with the brand, as Dou lost his membership after finishing 132nd in the FedEx Cup 2022–23.

Lululemon Athletic is a Canadian-American apparel brand that has signed athletes from different sports in the past. Currently, they have a deal with the NHL's Connor Bedard, former NBAer and current collegiate golfer JR Smith, tennis star Leylah Fernandez, Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, and Jazz G Jordan Clarkson. They also have a deal with Team Canada until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A couple of months ago, they signed the NFL's DK Metcalf.

Lee earned the PGA Tour card after having some great results last season. He registered four top-10 finishes on the tour, including the joint-sixth finish at the Players Championship and the T5 finish at the US Open. He also won the Macau Open on the Asian Tour and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

Will Min Woo Lee play at the Sony Open in Hawaii?

Min Woo Lee is not competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which begins on Thursday, January 11 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. He was also not featured on the playing field at the Sentry last week.

The Sony Open 2024 will be a 144-player field with a purse size of $8,300,000, and the winner will bag $1,494,000. Here's the complete field for the Sony Open 2024:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Svensson

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Aguri Iwasaki

Akshay Bhatia

Alejandro Tosti

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Alexander Bjork

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Ben Griffin

Ben Kohles

Ben Martin

Ben Silverman

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Blaze Akana

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Camilo Villegas

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Chan Kim

Chandler Phillips

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

David Skinns

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Grayson Murray

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

Hunter Larson

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jacob Bridgeman

Jake Knapp

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Stanger

Joel Dahmen

Joseph Bramlett

Josh Teater

Justin Lower

Justin Rose

Justin Suh

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kensei Hirata

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Yu

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Aberg

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Matthieu Pavon

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max Greyserman

Michael Kim

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Paul Barjon

Peter Malnati

Pierceson Coody

Rico Hoey

Rintaro Nakano

Robby Shelton

Robert MacIntyre

Russell Henley

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

Ryo Hisatsune

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Stevens

Sami Valimaki

Scott Stallings

Seamus Power

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Taiga Semikawa

Takumi Kanaya

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyler McCumber

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyson Alexander

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman

Webb Simpson

Will Gordon

Will Zalatoris

Yuto Katsuragawa

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson